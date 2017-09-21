Harambee Starlets captain back to face Zimbabwe

News

Harambee Starlets’ captain Wendy Achieng’ has been drafted into the squad to face Zimbabwe on Thursday.

Achieng, missed Starlets 1-0 win against Swaziland in the last Group B match on suspension but she has been named in the starting squad by head coach Richard Kanyi as Starlets takes on the hosts at Barbourfields Stadium.

Also making a return back to the starting berth are Starlets top scorer, Neddy Atieno and Mwanahalima Adam. A win for Kenya will see the high-flying Starlets face the winner of the other semi-final pitting South Africa against Zambia.

Harambee Starlets XI: Pauline Atieno, Mwanahalima Adam, Juliet Auma, Dorcas Shikobe, Neddy Atieno, Caroline Anyango, Pauline Musungu, Carolyne Chepkoech, Lucy Mukhwana, Wendy Achieng and Dorris Anyango.

Reserves: Esther Nandika, Lilian Adera, Cheris Avilia, Janet Bundi, Phoebe Owiti, Monicah Karambu, Florence Awino, Jenipher Adhiambo and Mercy Achieng.

