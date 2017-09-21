Indian Super League (ISL) side Delhi Dynamos kicked off their pre-season tour in Spain with a 5-2 defeat against Spanish third division club Atletico Astorga.

Delhi Dynamos start pre-season with a 5-2 loss against Atletico Astorga

Coach Miguel Angel Portugal drafted foreign recruits Jeroen Lumu, Kalu Uche, Paulinho and Guyon Fernandez straight into the starting line-up which also included two club trainees.

Goalkeeper Albino Gomes was called into action more than once early on in the game and the goalkeeper did his best to deny the opening goal for Astorga. The deadlock was broken by Astorga's Emilio in the 29th minute.

The lead did not last long for the home side, as Dutch duo Gyuon and Lumu combined in attack to produce an equalizer in the 30th minute.

Five minutes before the break, Astorga regained their lead through Villa but the floodgates in front of goal had only just opened.

Fullback Edu Moya was introduced at the restart, along with other Indian players including Lallianzuala Chhangte but it was Astorga who continued to refresh the scoresheet.

Gonzalo chipped in with a goal in the 55th minute to make it three before Puente (75') and Javi Amor (79') both scored goals in the space of four minutes. Delhi went into the final few minutes trailing 5-1 but Seityasen Singh scored in the 87th minute to reduce the final score to 5-2.