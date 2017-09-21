JDT celebrate fourth title in style, PKNS avoid relegation on MSL matchday 20

Round 20 of the Malaysia Super League took place on Wednesday, with one team celebrating their title win in style, and another confirming that they will stay in the league for another season with a famous derby win.

Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) have already confirmed their fourth consecutive title win in the previous round, but that did not stop them from celebrating it in style, in front of their own fans, on Wednesday. Read the match report here. For the Red Warriors however, the defeat means they are now one spot above the relegation zone; in 10th place.

JDT title celebration

Kedah meanwhile slipped to third from the second place, when they lost 3-1 at home to fourth placed Felda United. The visitors needed only two minutes to open the scoring through Wan Zack Haikal's goal, before former Kedah loanee Thiago Augusto doubled their lead in the 19th minute. Ken Ilso Larsen, who recently announced that he will be departing the Darul Aman at the end of the season, pulled one back just two minutes later, but Wan Zack doubled his tally of the night four minutes after the second half started to restore the Fighters' two-goal lead. The two teams are now separated by just one point in the standings.

The result in Alor Star allowed Pahang to move up a spot to second, when they defeated Sarawak 3-0 at the Darulmakmur Stadium. The Elephants' win came courtesy of Christie Jayaseelan's brace (28', 42'), which followed Kogileswaran Raj Mohana Raj's 23rd minute goal.

The Selangor Derby between fifth-placed Selangor and seventh PKNS at the Selayang Municipal Council Stadium ended in a 2-1 win for the visitors. Shahrul Azhar Ture opened the scoring in the 25th minute, but Rufino Segovia equalised for the hosts in the 34th minute. Former Selangor loanee Patrick Wleh again proved himself the key-man in the derby, when he scored the winner in the 64th minute. The result meant that the Red Giants' already slim hope to qualify for the AFC Cup is effectively gone, while for the Red Ants it was enough to keep them away from the relegation zone, even if they lost their remaining two matches.

Melaka United meanwhile took a giant step towards safety, when they overcame favourites Perak 3-1 at the Hang Jebat Stadium. Marko Simic opened the scoring half an hour into the match, but Shahrul Saad equalised for the visitors in the 50th minute. The Mousedeers took the lead again through Jeon Woo Young's 72nd minute goal, and Felipe de Souza killed any hopes for a Perak comeback with his 82nd-minute penalty. The 2016 Premier League champions moved up one spot to ninth following the win.

Melaka United vs Perak match highlights

Meanwhile, Pulau Pinang are as good as having confirmed their relegation, when they lost 2-0 at home to T-Team. The visitors' goals were scored by Fauzi Abdul Kadar (28') and Asrol Ibrahim (58'). The Panthers, now on 12 points, are separated from safety by six points, but their goal difference is massive; -24 while Kelantan's is -10.

The penultimate Super League round will take place on Saturday, September 30.