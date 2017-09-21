Real Madrid suffered a shock 1-0 loss to Real Betis as Cristiano Ronaldo endured a frustrating LaLiga return on Wednesday.

Ronaldo return proves a bad omen for Real Madrid

Antonio Sanabria headed in a dramatic 94th-minute winner for Betis, who were victorious at the Santiago Bernabeu in a league game for the first time since 1998.

Making his first Liga appearance of the season after serving a five-match domestic ban, Ronaldo was unable to have the same impact he did a week ago when he netted a brace against APOEL in the Champions League.

The Portuguese star tried hard and had numerous attempts on goal, but Madrid failed to score for the first time since April 2016.

The result ended a record-equalling run of 73 games in which Madrid had netted as Zinedine Zidane's men were left seven points behind rivals and league leaders Barcelona.

Held goalless in the opening half of a league game for the first time since April, Madrid should have gone ahead shortly after the interval, but Ronaldo side-footed a Gareth Bale cross over the bar.

Sanabria had an effort correctly ruled out for offside in the 90th minute, but the forward would soon find a winner.

Left in plenty of space at the back post, the Paraguay international headed in a pinpoint Antonio Barragan cross to give Betis a stunning victory.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone hailed Antoine Griezmann as "different class" following his side's 2-1 LaLiga victory over Athletic Bilbao.

Griezmann put in a superb individual display in Wednesday's clash at San Mames, assisting both of Atleti's goals as Simeone's side made the hosts pay for Aritz Aduriz's penalty miss when the scores were level.

The France star, who also had two goals disallowed, teed up Angel Correa for Atleti's opener before setting up Yannick Carrasco for what proved to be the winner with a sublime lofted throughball.

And Simeone believes it was Griezmann's finest display of the campaign to date.

"It was his best game this season," Simeone told reporters. "He is different class. He gives us fight.

"He reaches dangerous areas, he has vision. His pass to Carrasco was a delight.

"I think [the team] played a good game. To win at this place you cannot do it any other way than having a good game.

"We had chances. [Nico] Gaitan, Griezmann, we were good and had chances to make it more than 2-1."

The game would have been much different had Aduriz converted from the spot just prior to the interval, but Jan Oblak, who Simeone praised as one of the world's finest goalkeepers, lunged to his right to make a superb stop.

"Oblak did well for the penalty and helped us grow in the match," Simeone added.

"Oblak is an important goalkeeper, among the best in the world."