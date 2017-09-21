Allan Wanga scored his first league goal for Tusker in over four months after steering the Brewers to an emphatic 3-0 win over Bandari FC at Mbaraki stadium.

Bandari 0-3 Tusker: Brewers maintain winning run

Wanga who made a return to action last weekend after sitting out for close to two months to recover from car accident scare, handed former Tusker FC coach, Paul Nkata a heavy defeat at home and a third win in three games for George Nsimbe.

Wanga gave the reigning Kenyan Premier League champions the lead in the 28th minute before Humphrey Mieno added a second in the 87th minute.

Substitute Michael Khamati, scored Tusker’s third late into stoppage time after coming in for Wanga.

Though Tusker have played a game more than leaders Gor Mahia, the win saw them reduce K'Ogalo's lead at the top of the table 12 points ahead of the two giant’s weekend’s duel.

Tusker moved to fifth on 39 points, 12 adrift of Gor Mahia who are top with 51 points point.

Bandari remained ninth on 33 points after 25 rounds of matches.

Tusker starting XI: David Okello, Collins Shivachi, Lloyd Wahome, James Situma, Eugene Asike, Hashim Sempala, Humphrey Mieno, Jackson Macharia, Danson Kago, Paul Odhiambo and Allan Wanga.

Bandari starting lineup: Okoth Joseph, Abdallah Hassan, Fred Nkata, Felly Mulumba, Andrew Waiswa, Wambani Anthony, Kenga Shaban, Lugogo Wilberforce, Cosmas Fred, Kelvin Omondi, Baron Oketch.