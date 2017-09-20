AFC Leopards bagged maximum points against Thika United in a Kenyan Premier League match played on Wednesday.

AFC Leopards 2-0 Thika United: Ingwe cruise to victory

Ingwe needed maximum points to avoid dropping into relegation zone with the milkmen also in need of three points to get off similar situation.

However, it was the Robert Matano coached side, who started well and after missing several chances, they took a deserved lead in the 37th minute courtesy of Alexis Kitenge.

Duncan Otieno had played in a good corner which fell to defender Robinson Kamura, and the latter floated in the ball which was well received by Kitenge, who did well to put the ball into the net.

Ian Otieno made a couple of saves to ensure his team kept the lead, with Vincent Oburu and Whyvonne Isuza also missing great opportunities to double the advantage.

The visitors also had their fair share of chances, but Shami Mwinyi, Eugine Mukangula and Said Tsuma failed to capitalize on them. WIth 15 minutes to go, Christopher Oruchum put the ball into his own net to give the visitors a healthy lead and the valuable victory.

AFC Leopards XI: Ian Otieno, Michael Kibwage, Dennis Shikhayi, Abdallah Salim, Robinson Kamura, Duncan Otieno, Musa Mudde, Marsellus Ingotsi, Alexis Kitenge, Vincent Oburu and Whyvonne Isuza.

Subs: Edwin Mukolwe, Yakubu Ramadhan, Keziron Kizito, Lewis Wanami, Harun Nyakha,Victor Majid and Samwel Ndungu.

Thika United XI: Allan Owiny, Anekeya Wilson, Zak Matasi, Ngotho Suleiman (C), Oruchum Christopher, Mwanje Samuel, Tsuma Said, Mutinda Michael, Shami Kibwana, Eugene Mukangula and Iregi Benson.

Subs: Eliud Emase, Stephen Odhiambo, Denis Lewa, Francis Muturi, Peter Okoth, James Kinyanjui and Asaad Musa.