Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic cannot reveal why Thamsanqa Gabuza was dropped

Orlando Pirates head coach Milutin Sredojevic has failed to disclose the full reason why Thamsanqa Gabuza was dropped from the team's match day squad.

The forward was a notable absentee when Pirates locked horns with Cape Town City in a PSL encounter on Tuesday.

The Buccaneers maintained their unbeaten start in the league with a 1-0 win over the Citizens thanks to Thabo Qalinge's late goal at the FNB Stadium.

“There is something that needs to be kept within the team that we don’t want to put out in public‚” Sredojevic told the media.

“But we want to tell you that he has been out of the team for reasons known by us and we are not ready to reveal them," he continued.

"However we shall see what will happen and whether he will be available for the game against Wits," the former Uganda coach added.

Gabuza featured in Bucs' first three league games this season and he netted the only goal of the match as the Soweto giants defeated Chippa United 1-0 at home last month.

The Serbian coach stated that his decision to omit the striker was tactical when pressed by the media.

“It was because of tactical reasons that he was out of the team. Let us say it’s so‚ and I am finishing there," he concluded.

Meanwhile, Pirates goalkeeper Wayne Sandilands continued his good form for his new side as he kept a clean sheet against City.

The 34-year-old, who was named man of the match after keeping a clean sheet for the third time this season, praised the Bucs defence.

“It is a great defensive effort that we have a clean sheet and not losing games. I can’t take the credit alone," Sandilands told the press.

"We work hard as a unit and it is important to keep working hard to keep what we have,” he continued.

Sandilands has hit the ground at Bucs after joining the club as a free agent after parting ways with Mamelodi Sundowns three months ago.

“It has all been a lead up to this moment. I am grateful for everything that has happened," the Bafana Bafana international stressed.

"Everything in my career has added steel to who I am and it has made me the person I am today," he concluded.