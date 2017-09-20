Disciplinary decision on Minerva expected on October 3

The All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee met on Tuesday to discuss matter relating to Minerva Punjab FC.
It has been alleged that Ravi Kumar’s contract has been forged by the said club, something which owner Ranjit Bajaj vehemently disagrees with. The club has apparently filed a criminal case against Kumar under Economic offences wing. The goalkeeper was picked up by NorthEast United at the Indian Super League (ISL) draft in July.
The Disciplinary Committee has U N Banerjee, AN Roy, Adithya Reddy, Amit Anand Tiwari, Krishendu Banerjee, Harish Vohra and SPS Pundir as its members.
“Minerva have asked for time to present their side of the case and hence, a date of October 3rd has been assigned,” informed an AIFF official.
Ranjit Bajaj stated that he wants a fair trial and that the Committee also listens to the facts presented by his club.
@IndSuperLeague shout out to all the ISL teams / don't bid for RAVI KUMAR & ARNAB DAS SHARMA -both have valid contracts with @Minerva_AFC
— Ranjit Bajaj (@THE_RanjitBajaj) July 22, 2017
“We have told them that you can’t say anything unless you give us a proper trial date and hear our side of the story because right now the Federation has heard their lawyers talking.
“So, we have requested for a date to at least hear our side. We are being victimized here. The only thing we want is a hearing date so they can check out our side of the story,” said Bajaj.