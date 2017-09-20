News

Disciplinary decision on Minerva expected on October 3

Goal.com
Goal.com /

The All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee met on Tuesday to discuss matter relating to Minerva Punjab FC.

Disciplinary decision on Minerva expected on October 3

Disciplinary decision on Minerva expected on October 3

It has been alleged that Ravi Kumar’s contract has been forged by the said club, something which owner Ranjit Bajaj vehemently disagrees with. The club has apparently filed a criminal case against Kumar under Economic offences wing. The goalkeeper was picked up by NorthEast United at the Indian Super League (ISL) draft in July.

The Disciplinary Committee has U N Banerjee, AN Roy, Adithya Reddy, Amit Anand Tiwari, Krishendu Banerjee, Harish Vohra  and SPS Pundir as its members.

“Minerva have asked for time to present their side of the case and hence, a date of October 3rd has been assigned,” informed an AIFF official.

Ranjit Bajaj stated that he wants a fair trial and that the Committee also listens to the facts presented by his club.


“We have told them that you can’t say anything unless you give us a proper trial date and hear our side of the story because right now the Federation has heard their lawyers talking.

“So, we have requested for a date to at least hear our side. We are being victimized here. The only thing we want is a hearing date so they can check out our side of the story,” said Bajaj.

 

 

 

 

 

