FMLLP CEO denies rumour of MSL expansion to 16 teams

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

The CEO of M-League organiser Football Malaysia LLP (FMLLP), Kevin Ramalingam has denied rumours that the Super League will be expanded to 16 teams beginning 2018.

Late August, Indonesian publication KOMPAS quoted former Indonesia and Selangor star Elie Aiboy as saying that the Super League will be expanded from 12 to 16 teams and will feature an additional foreign player slot for South East Asian footballers.

According to Elie, the plan would involve the promotion of four teams from the Premier League; the second tier of the M-League, as opposed to the usual two, while no teams will be relegated from the Super League at the conclusion of the 2017 season.

However, when contacted by Goal, Kevin denied that such a plan is being considered.

"There's been no such decision to expand the league to have more teams for now," he responded in a brief text message on Wednesday morning.

Interestingly, the additional foreign player plan mentioned by Elie would later be confirmed by the Malaysian FA president and FMLLP chairman Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim himself, early this month.