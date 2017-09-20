Antonio Conte hopes Pedro enjoys a change of fortune when it comes to injuries after the Chelsea forward was hurt for the third time in as many games against Arsenal.

I hope Pedro is luckier in the future - Conte

The Spanish forward was withdrawn at half time in Sunday's 0-0 Premier League draw after receiving a kick on his ankle, although Conte revealed the problem was "not serious" in the aftermath.

Still, it is a further setback for Pedro, who suffered a concussion and facial fractures in a pre-season friendly with Arsenal in China before also picking up an ankle injury when the teams met in the Community Shield.

The fit-again Eden Hazard will step into the team for the EFL Cup clash with Nottingham Forest on Wednesday, with the Belgian starting fot the first time since breaking an ankle in June.

"This season he's not lucky, Pedro," Conte told the media before the game against the Championship side.

"He started with a bad injury in the Arsenal friendly game, where he broke a bone in his face. Then he received a knock on his ankle. Now on his leg...I hope for him, but above all for our team, that he's luckier in the future.

"For sure now, Pedro is trying to recover from the last injury. It's important for him also to work. Don't forget, when you're injured you can't work.

"Sometimes you can lose your best physical condition and you need more time for this. It's not a serious injury, but he needs time to recover."

Tiemoue Bakayoko came on to replace Pedro at the weekend, although he too is still working his way back to full health.

The French midfielder had a knee operation at the end of last season, yet Conte has been impressed with the way the new signing from Monaco has settled in at Chelsea.

"Bakayoko now has started to play. He's playing very well," the Italian coach said.

"Don't forget last season he finished the season with a surgery in his knee. Now he's in good physical condition.

"He's starting to adapt himself to our style of football. I'm pleased with him. That's a good sign for us.”