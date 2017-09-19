'Neymar is not the boss of PSG' - €222m forward told to respect Cavani by Dugarry

Neymar needs to accept that he is “not the boss of PSG” following his on-field spat with Edinson Cavani, says World Cup winner Christophe Dugarry.

The Brazilian sparked controversy during a Ligue 1 clash with Lyon as he very publicly bickered with his club colleague.

Neymar, with assistance from countryman Dani Alves, prevented Cavani from taking a second-half free-kick, before then being waved aside as the Uruguayan took ownership of a penalty.

Questions continued to be asked of squad harmony at Parc des Princes on the back of the incidents, and an elaborate summer of spending, and Dugarry has warned PSG’s €222 million record buy that he needs to show greater respect to those around him and earn a standing as squad leader.

The former France international said: “Cavani has been there for four years – he is not the type to make life difficult.

“At some point, we have to reflect the senior players. Neymar is a great player. He will be the boss of PSG. But he will not be because he is worth €222m but because he has won things with PSG. Unai Emery must intervene.

"Neymar, I repeat, is not the boss of PSG. Soon, he is going to be taking training and picking the team. Where are we going?

“I am sympathetic to Cavani. The guy, he runs like crazy all match. He never says anything. He is everywhere. He is generous, he is without fault. There's nothing to say. And then he is hit like that – it is not possible.”

Neymar has netted five times in his six appearances for PSG to date, while Cavani has nine in eight outings, having reached 49 in all competitions last season.

While the pair are understandably keen to keep their respective tallies ticking over, they are also having to share the load with Kylian Mbappe, with the 18-year-old having also arrived over the summer in a deal which will eventually be worth €180m.