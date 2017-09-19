Ahead of the fourth edition of the Indian Super Leage, Delhi Dynamos FC have roped in India Under-19 defensive duo Kishan Singh Thongam and Jayananda Singh Moirangthem.

ISL 2017: Delhi Dynamos FC sign India U-19 defensive duo Kishan Singh and Jayananda Singh

The two latest signings of the capital based outfit are currently on international duty with team India at the ongoing South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Under-18 Championships taking place in Bhutan and will be joining up with their new club next month.

The 18-year-old Jayananda Singh has had stints with the AIFF Academy and DKS Shivajians. The defender has come through the ranks with the India U-14 and U-16 sides and has skippered both the sides during his time with them.

The promising teenage defender's versatility should come handy for the Dynamos as he can occupy both the central defence as well as the full-back role. Jayananda was a part of the India squad which won the SAFF U-16 Championships.

Also part of that SAFF U-16 Championship winnings squad was Dynamo's other signing, Kishan Singh. The fellow 18-year-old has also come up through the ranks with India U-14, U-15 and U-16.

Kishan Singh is a left-back by trade he will be joining his India counterpart Jayananda at the national capital. Delhi Dynamos Director Rohan Sharma expressed delight at capturing the two talented Indian youngsters.

“I'd like to extend my warmest greetings to Jayananda and Kishan, these two players have a lot of potential and I'm happy they have chosen Delhi Dynamos to be their new club. We hope we can help Jayananda and Kishan grow and develop into the next Indian superstars,” Sharma said.

Delhi Dynamos are being managed by Spanish coach Miguel Angel Portugal and had achieved their best-ever finish in the ISL last season when they managed to finish third.