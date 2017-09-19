Nzoia Sugar coach Bernard Mwalala was not impressed by his side’s overall display against Muhoroni Youth despite picking maximum points.

Nzoia Sugar coach not impressed despite league win

Nzoia Sugar powered three goals past Muhoroni Youth, but that was not enough to convince Mwalala, who felt that his side was a bit sluggish in the game.

Mwalala believes that the congestion in the fixture could have contributed to his side’s slothfulness. “We may have won, but we did not play well. I am not sure if it is exhaustion after also playing on Wednesday but they (players) looked quite lethargic.

“The good thing is that we made use of the chances we created but generally our performance wasn’t the best. We shall now recover and restrategize ahead of our next match,” Mwalala told KPL official website.

Nzoia Sugar, who are sixth on the table with 37 points, will tackle 13th placed, Zoo FC in their next match on Sunday.