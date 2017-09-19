AFC Leopards will be hoping to bounce back from latest setbacks in the Kenyan Premier League when they tackle Thika United on Wednesday.

Redemption time for AFC Leopards against Thika United

Ingwe fell by a solitary goal to Sony Sugar last week before playing out to a barren draw against Kakamega Homeboyz in another disappointing result.

Robert Matano led side knows too well that only victory will reduce the pressure of possible relegation fears.

At Kasarani, Posta Rangers will be aiming at posting their first win in seven outings when they take on Kariobangi Sharks, with defending champions Tusker traveling to Mombasa to tackle hosts Bandari.

Relegation candidates Muhoroni Youth will entertain Nakumatt FC at home.

Gor Mahia is leading the standings with 51 points, nine ahead of second-placed Sofapaka, with Kakamega Homeboyz third on 39 points.

Ulinzi Stars, Nzoia Sugar and Posta Rangers are joint fourth with 37 points.