Man Utd urged to ban 'racist' Lukaku chant by Kick It Out

Manchester United have been asked to ban a terrace chant about Romelu Lukaku by anti-racism organisation Kick It Out.

The song, which goes to the tune of the Stone Roses song ‘Made of Stone’ and makes two references to the size of the Belgian's manhood, was sung by a small section of supporters during the Champions League match against FC Basel and is believed to have been repeated in Sunday’s 4-0 win over Everton, during which the striker scored.

Kick It Out have subsequently written to the club, after deeming the song “offensive and discriminatory”.

The Times quote a Kick It Out spokesman as saying: “Kick It Out is aware of the footage of the alleged racist chanting by supporters of Manchester United that emerged on Wednesday evening [13 September].

“The lyrics used in the chant are offensive and discriminatory. Racist stereotypes are never acceptable in football or wider society, irrespective of showing support for a player.

“We have contacted Manchester United and will be working closely with them and the FA to ensure that the issue is addressed swiftly. The perpetrators can expect to face punishment.”