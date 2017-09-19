Tottenham Hotspur defender Kieran Trippier revealed that summer signing, Serge Aurier has settled in easily at the club.

Serge Aurier has settled in well at Tottenham Hostpur, says Trippier

The England international admitted that the Ivory Coast international who joined Mauricio Pochettino’s men from PSG in August, has brought competition to the squad and described him as a character.

Aurier came on as 63rd minute for Moussa Sissoko for his English Premier League bow as Spurs were held to a 0-0 draw by Swansea City on Saturday.

“He [Aurier] is a good player, a powerful, funny lad, his English is OK,” Trippier told London Evening Standard.

“But no, he’s a great signing for us with [Davinson] Sanchez as well, with Juan [Foyth] and [Fernando] Llorente as well.

“They are good signings, it’s good competition for everybody in the team.

“He has got pace, power. He has got good delivery on him as well. I think he has settled in nice and easily as well.

“He is a character, he has a bit of banter about him playing all of his French music and stuff and he’s settled in.”