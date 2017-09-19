Mohun Bagan edged past Peerless SC 2-1 in their penultimate match of the Calcutta Football League (CFL) on Monday. Nikhil Kadam and Stephane Bayi Kamo scored for the home side while Francis Okechukwu scored the consolation goal for Peerless.

CFL 2017: Mohun Bagan 2-1 Peerless SC - Report and three things we learned

Coach Shankarlal Chakraborty made several changes in defence today. Bikramjit Singh partnered Eze Kinglsey in central defence while Debabrata Roy and Gurjinder Kumar got their maiden starts in at wing back.

Mohun Bagan failed to impose any major threat in the first half an hour as both Ansumana Kromah and Bayi Kamo were kept under constant vigilance by Fuja Tope’s men. The deadlock finally broke in the 33rd minute when Nikhil Kadam found the back of the net from Bayi Kamo’s free-kick. The goal came as a great relief for the nervous Bagan bench.

Peerless got their reward for creating regular chances in the 40th minute when Leonce Dodoz netted in the equaliser from strike partner Francis’ pass. The striker duo combined well and took full advantage of some sloppy defending by the Green and Maroon players inside their penalty box.

Azharuddin Mullick was introduced in the second half in place of goalscorer Nikhil Kadam. Azharuddin’s presence changed the face of the game as Bagan looked more comfortable on the right flank.The change brought immediate impact as Mullick was brought down by Sukhwinder Singh inside the box. A controversial penalty was awarded and Bagan restored their lead from Bayi Kamo’s shot. Replays suggested that Azharuddin was brought down inches outside the box.

Peerless failed to get back into the game after conceding while Bagan slowly shut shop. It was a much-needed win for the Green and Maroons ahead of the big Kolkata derby on September 24th. They climb to the top of the table with today’s win and here are the three things we learned from the match:

The miserable failure of Mohun Bagan defence

It was a terrible day at the office for the Mohun Bagan defenders. Shankarlal made three changes in his backline, benching regulars like Arijit Bagui and Ricky Lallanmawma and fielding an ageing Debabrata Roy and Gurjinder Singh. Kingshuk Debnath missed the tie due to a double booking. Bikramjit replaced the club captain.

Peerless strikers Dodoz and Francis constantly created pressure on the Bagan defenders and came close to scoring on several occasions. The equalising goal scored by Dodoz was completely due to lack of understanding among the defenders. While the backline will change for the Kolkata Derby on Sunday, the performance of the players will surely cause a headache for Shankarlal and the Mohun Bagan fans.

Bayi Kamo and Ansumana Kromah failed to pack a punch

Peerless coach Fuja Tope quite intelligently lined his team up in a 4-2-3-1 formation. The two defensive midfielders Sukhwinder Singh and Dipankar Das operated just in front of the two central defenders. Sukhwinder and Dipankar ensured that Kamo and Kromah did not get their supply from midfield. The strike duo of Mohun Bagan was kept silent throughout the match and was seen struggling to trouble Peerless defence.

Kamo and Kromah’s form will be a worry for Bagan coach Shankarlal ahead of the Derby match. While Kamo’s confidence increased in the latter stages of the match when he converted a penalty, Kromah looked completely off-colour.

Poor refereeing a bane for smaller teams in CFL

After East Bengal’s controversial win against Patha Chakra last week, CFL witnessed yet another poor refereeing decision going in favour of the city giants. Bagan salvaged maximum points today because of a terrible decision from referee Nasiruddin Laskar. Sukhwinder Singh brought down Azharuddin Mullick just outside the box at the hour mark but Laskar decided to award Bagan a penalty. The replays clearly showed that it was free-kick outside the box. Bayi Kami converted the spot-kick and earned his team valuable three points.

This is an age-old problem in Kolkata Maidan where the referee’s decision goes in favour of the big clubs. Several times in the past, the city giants have got controversial decisions in their favour which has snatched vital points from the small teams. The tried and tested formula of putting pressure on officials by top clubs is working wonders but is doing no good for local football.

Patha Chakra was robbed of a point after playing quality football against East Bengal and now Peerless too were denied at least a draw after a good performance against Mohun Bagan. Is this cause for concern?