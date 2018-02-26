Premier League top scorers 2017-18: Salah closing in on Kane

The race for the 2017-18 Premier League Golden Boot is well and truly on, with Harry Kane leading the way, closely followed by Mohamed Salah and Sergio Aguero.

Kane was the clear winner of last season's crown, bagging 29 goals in 30 appearances for Tottenham, while Romelu Lukaku followed with 25 in 37 games for Everton.

New faces such as Chelsea forward Alvaro Morata and Liverpool winger Salah have been added into the mix this season, meaning that the competition is certainly greater.

Goal brings you the latest Premier League top scorer ranking.

PREMIER LEAGUE 2017-18 TOP SCORERS

Kane surged into the lead in the final week of 2017 after bagging back-to-back hat-tricks against Burnley and Southampton and he has remained there ever since.

Salah is not too far behind the Spurs star and the Egypt international is showing little sign of slowing down with 23 strikes to his name.

Manchester City's Argentine star Aguero is on 21 goals after he bagged four in the 5-1 demolition of Leicester, while his team-mate Raheem Sterling has scored 15 times.

Lukaku has taken his haul for United to 13, while Roberto Firmino, Eden Hazard, Glenn Murray, Morata, Wayne Rooney and Jamie Vardy are the only other players to have reached double figures.

*Correct as of February 25, 2018

Pos

Player

Club

Goals

1

Harry Kane

Tottenham

24

2

Mohamed Salah

Liverpool

23

3

Sergio Aguero

Manchester City

21

4

Raheem Sterling

Manchester City

15

=5

Jamie Vardy

Leicester City

13

=5

Romelu Lukaku

Manchester United

13

=5

Roberto Firmino

Liverpool

13

8

Eden Hazard

Chelsea

11

=9

Alvaro Morata

Chelsea

10

=9

Wayne Rooney

Everton

10

=9

Glenn Murray

Brighton & Hove Albion

10

=12

Alexandre Lacazette

Arsenal

9

=12

Anthony Martial

Manchester United

9

=14

Gabriel Jesus

Manchester City

8

=14

Jesse Lingard

Manchester United

8

=14

Riyad Mahrez

Leicester City

8

=14

Alexis Sanchez

Manchester United

8

=14

Son Heung-Min

Tottenham

8

=19

Kevin De Bruyne

Manchester City

7

=19

Abdoulaye Doucoure

Watford

7

=19

Christian Eriksen

Tottenham

7

=19

Leroy Sane

Manchester City

7

=19

Callum Wilson

Bournemouth

7

=19

Chicharito

West Ham

7

=19

Oumar Niasse

Everton

7

=19

Marko Arnautovic

West Ham

7

=19

Luka Milivojevic

Crystal Palace

7

=19

Xherdan Shaqiri

Stoke City

7

=19

Sadio Mane

Liverpool

7



WHO FINISHED ON TOP IN 2016-17?

Harry Kane scored a remarkable 29 goals in the Premier League last season to earn the Golden Boot.

Romelu Lukaku was his closest rival, with 25 in his last campaign for Everton, while Alexis Sanchez netted 24 and Sergio Aguero and Diego Costa both finished on 20.

Dele Alli, Eden Hazard, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Joshua King also exceeded 15 goals for the season.