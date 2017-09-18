Mohun Bagan will be hopeful of quelling the challenge of Peerless SC on Monday in the penultimate round of the Calcutta Football League (CFL) without breaking much sweat.

Mohun Bagan vs Peerless SC in CFL: Preview, Team news, Timing, TV details

Peerless SC don't really carry much of a threat to derail the Mariners' ambitions of winning the CFL at the Bagan club ground on Monday. Mohun Bagan are currently level on points at the top of the table with arch-rivals East Bengal with 19 points from seven games.

But East Bengal enjoy a better goal difference. As it is, a win today for Bagan will set things up nicely for the showdown between the two behemoths in the final round of the CFL, provided East Bengal also win their penultimate game.

Before that, Mohun Bagan will be looking to improve their goal difference by notching a big win against Peerless SC, as it is the determining factor in case there is a tie between the teams on points.

However, there are concerns for coach Shankarlal Chakraborty who will be without defender Kingshuk Debnath who is suspended while midfielder Shilton D'Silva has a thigh injury. Young forward Azharuddin Mallick is also a doubt for the game, having suffered a knee injury earlier.

The Bagan thinktank will also be debating whether or not to start with forwards Ansumana Kromah and Kamo Bayi, given that they are one yellow card away from a suspension and could miss the East Bengal match if they pick one up on Monday.

Peerless, placed fourth on the table with nine points in five games, had lost by big margins against East Bengal and Mohammedan Sporting earlier.

Mohun Bagan:

Injured: None

Doubtful: Shilton D'Silva, Azharuddin Mallick

Suspended: Kingshuk Debnath

KICK OFF: 2:45 IST

Telecast: Kolkata TV

Possible starting XI: