With Ghana already qualified for the next round of the ongoing Wafu Cup of Nations, there may, perhaps, be a little excitement taken away from Monday's rivalry clash with Nigeria in the last round of group matches.

Ghana-Nigeria: Black Stars set for Super Eagles showdown on Monday

The Black Stars beat Mali 1-0 on Saturday to secure a last four berth at the regional championship, having handed Guinea a 2-0 defeat in the opener.

But the Super Eagles have it all to play for as they currently sit second in the group after two successive draws.

That said, Monday's clash will be keenly contested as the two West African giants rekindle their age-old rivalry at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

After a shaky start to the tournament - following a controversial win over Gambia in the playoffs - the Black Stars look to have gained momentum, judging by recent happenings.

And much of Ghana's new lease of life has seemingly been brokered by Hearts of Oak playmaker Winful Cobbinah, who is having a wonderful time at the tournament.

Despite playing out of position, the 26-year-old put up a display against the Syli National after sitting out of the playoff and capped another wonderful performance on Saturday with the solitary goal of the game.

The Black Stars' strength revolves around a robust midfield led by Cobbinah, and which also features the likes of Emmanuel Lomotey, Gideon Waja and Isaac Twum.

“Now that we have qualified, we know how to meet Nigeria," Ghana coach Maxwell Konadu told the press after the win over Mali.

'We know matches between these two countries are always very difficult, so we're going to approach that match with all seriousness.

"We will use all the arsenals we have to go past them. We know they are a very good side.”

Nigeria coach Salisu Yusuf, unlike Konadu, has a lot to worry about.

Following the 2-0 triumph over Sierra Leone in the playoffs, the Super Eagles have drawn afterwards, holding Mali and Guinea to goalless stalemates.

But in the midst of the disappointment, team A goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa has shown why he got the starting nod for the double-header against Cameroon in 2018 World Cup qualifying earlier this month.

The Ifeanyi Ubah shot-stopper was solid in the playoff win over Sierra Leone and was equally exciting to watch in keeping clean sheets in the two group games.

“It's football we are playing and we have our own target with the Wafu [championship],” coach Yusuf told pressmen.

“We have a game to play so anything can happen."

The Super Eagles need three points to ensure they are not bothered by events of the other group match between Guinea and Mali.

Fox Sports holds exclusive rights to the 2017 Wafu Cup of Nations.