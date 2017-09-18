Jose Mourinho insisted after beating Everton that he "didn't think one single second about Manchester City" because he was more worried about making the most of Manchester United's other title rivals dropping points.

Mourinho not thinking about Manchester City

Red Devils 8/5 to be top NW club

United ran out 4-0 winners over Everton at Old Trafford on Sunday, with Antonio Valencia, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Romelu Lukaku and Anthony Martial getting the goals — the last three scored in the final seven minutes.

The result meant that United remain joint-top with Manchester City on 13 points after five matches, but that was not the key for Mourinho.

The Portuguese coach was more concerned about making sure United capitalised on Liverpool, Tottenham, Chelsea and Arsenal all drawing over the weekend.

"Today I didn't think one single second about Manchester City," Mourinho told reporters.

"I thought about Tottenham, Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool. They lost, or they didn't win their match.

"And it was a chance for us to get two points like they did last week when we drew against Stoke.

"So, I was just thinking about them and never about City. City won their game and did their job.

"I was thinking about the others and when I saw their results I thought this was an opportunity we could not waste."