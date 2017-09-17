News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Red and Black Bloc fans say they will boycott Western Sydney's remaining A-League matches.
Wanderers' RBB fans to boycott A-League

‘What on earth is this man smoking?’ - Arsenal fans blast Wenger for benching Alexis

Goal.com
Goal.com /

If Arsene Wenger wanted to invite more pressure on himself ahead of Arsenal’s London derby showdown with Chelsea, he certainly has succeeded.

‘What on earth is this man smoking?’ - Arsenal fans blast Wenger for benching Alexis

‘What on earth is this man smoking?’ - Arsenal fans blast Wenger for benching Alexis

The Gunners boss has made a controversial decision before the match even started, deciding to leave out Alexis Sanchez from his starting XI.

Not surprisingly, Arsenal fans were not happy over the decision, and took to social media to voice their displeasure...









Back To Top