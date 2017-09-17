Kedah set to lose both Ilso and Anderson for the 2018 campaign

Kedah look set to lose two key players at the end of this 2017 season after Ken Ilso and Zac Anderson both announced their coming departure from the team through their respective social media accounts on Saturday.
This comes as a big blow for the Red Eagles and leaves them needing to seek for replacement to bolster their squad ahead of their participation in the 2018 AFC Cup competition.
Both players have played an instrumental part in helping Kedah to lift the FA Cup this season as well as pushing Johor Darul Ta'zim in the Super League campaign.
Ilso in particular has been a real revelation in his first season with the team, quickly adapting to the surroundings to become Kedah's top scorer of the season. Finding the right replacement for a 20-goal a season striker is not an easy task.
Yesterday I made my 24th goal in 28 matches. I have 1 Charity Shield and 1 FA Cup trophy and wonderful memories with the fans, supporters and passionate love from the people of Kedah. I have decided that I will part ways with the club after this season. Where my future ends up, is still yet to be decided however I will try new challenges next season. I will give everything in the last games for Kedah. Thanks to my team mates and staff for making my stay in Alor Setar amazing. It has been a pleasure playing for the Kedahans. All the best, King Ken ]]>👑