Kedah set to lose both Ilso and Anderson for the 2018 campaign

Kedah look set to lose two key players at the end of this 2017 season after Ken Ilso and Zac Anderson both announced their coming departure from the team through their respective social media accounts on Saturday.

This comes as a big blow for the Red Eagles and leaves them needing to seek for replacement to bolster their squad ahead of their participation in the 2018 AFC Cup competition.

Both players have played an instrumental part in helping Kedah to lift the FA Cup this season as well as pushing Johor Darul Ta'zim in the Super League campaign.

Ilso in particular has been a real revelation in his first season with the team, quickly adapting to the surroundings to become Kedah's top scorer of the season. Finding the right replacement for a 20-goal a season striker is not an easy task.