Goran Lenac, a goalkeeper who once graced the Montenegrin top-flight, has been shot and killed while training with a friend.

Montenegrin goalkeeper Lenac shot and killed while training

The incident occurred on Saturday evening at around 7:30pm local time.

Lenac was at the FC Bokelj training ground when he was fatally wounded by a gunshot to the head.

The 33-year-old was rushed to hospital in critical condition, with a medical facility in Risan later confirming that he had passed away.

Lenac had been on the books of top tier outfit Bokelj as recently as 2015 and was using his ties to the club to stay in shape.

He was a popular figure in the community, with former team-mates and those who knew him revealing that he was a committed athlete who often helped to fund the development of aspiring stars out of his own pocket.

Police blocked off the city of Kotor as the search began for Lenac’s assailant.

Local media in Montenegro - skalaradio.com - have reported that the shooter must have known the area as he was able to escape quickly in the dark without being caught.

It is also claimed that shots were fired into the air as the attacker fled the scene in an effort to scare off potential eye-witnesses.