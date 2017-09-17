Redknapp becomes first Championship casualty after dismal Birmingham start

News

Goal.com
Goal.com /

Birmingham City have sacked manager Harry Redknapp following a run of six defeats in eight Championship matches this season.

Saturday's 3-1 home defeat to Preston North End proved the final straw for the club, who announced the decision shortly after full-time.

Redknapp was appointed in April and helped the Blues narrowly avoided relegation from the second tier last term.

But they now sit just one spot above bottom-placed Bolton and have lost six straight matches in all competitions.

Former Everton midfielder Lee Carsley, part of Redknapp's backroom staff, will takeover as caretaker manager.

