Sergio Aguero reached 200 goals in European top-flight matches as he netted against Watford on Saturday.

Aguero hits 200th European top-flight goal with Watford double

The Manchester City striker opened the scoring at Vicarage Road and was on hand again to convert from close range against the Hornets after sterling work from Benjamin Mendy on the flank.

And with that strike, Aguero celebrated his double century.



200 – Sergio Aguero has scored his 200th goal in European top-flight matches. Machine. pic.twitter.com/PtZtoSHRDN — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) 16 de septiembre de 2017

He has currently scored 126 times in the Premier League for the Manchester Club, having previously racked up 74 in La Liga for Atletico Madrid.

Aguero also bothered the scorekeepers for his eighth consecutive away league match, closing in on a record held by Robin Van Persie.



8 – Sergio Aguero has scored in 8 consecutive away @premierleague starts, only Robin van Persie (9) has embarked upon a longer run. Streak. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) 16 de septiembre de 2017

The former Arsenal man had set the benchmark by scoring in nine consecutive away games during a fantastic run at the start of 2011, helping the Gunners to fourth place that season.

And if City and Aguero continue in the same vein it will be extremely difficult to keep Pep Guardiola's side from going much further and taking the title.