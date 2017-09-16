Gor Mahia has been excellent in their last eight games where they have managed to collect 22 out of possible 24 points.

Gor Mahia eyes victory away against Thika United

The league leaders will be facing Thika United away on Sunday, a match many people are expecting K'Ogalo to win.

However, coach, Dylan Kerr has warned his side against complacency saying in football anything is possible.

"I think they (Thika) are just unfortunate to be in the position they are right now, from what I have gathered they are a good team with talented players.

"They are definitely prepared to cause an upset because they want to get out of that position, meaning we cannot underrate them.

"We will give our best and play as we have been playing, but the most important thing is to take our chances."

Gor Mahia have 50 points, nine more than second placed Sofapaka who play Kariobangi Sharks on Saturday.