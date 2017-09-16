Former Arsenal defender Kolo Toure rejoins Celtic as technical assistant

Celtic announced that Ivory Coast football legend Kolo Toure has re-joined the club as a technical assistant.

The Scottish Premier League champions stated that the former Liverpool defender will assist the club’s coaching team in first team matters with his knowledge and expertise across all youth levels.

Toure, who was recently appointed assistant coach of Ivory Coast Olympic team and home-based team will help Brendan Rodgers in guiding the young players.

In his reaction, the 36-year-old expressed his delight with his new coaching role and he is fired up to learn from his former boss who he described as a top manager.

“I couldn’t be happier to be back at this great club,'' Toure told club’s website.

“This is a new chapter in my career, a new beginning. The football is over now. I can officially say I am retired from playing and now I am fully concentrating on coaching.

“For me, there is no big change in terms of what I will be doing. I have always been the kind of player who tries to help those around me.

"Now I will try to give advice, help the young players and just guide them and pass on all the experience I have acquired during my career.

“I can learn so much from working with Brendan Rodgers, he is a top manager. I will be working with him and his staff very closely each day.

"He is one of the best young managers in the world right now. What he’s doing for Celtic is there for all to see, he’s doing amazingly right now.”