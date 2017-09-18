Arsenal's latest visit to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea highlighted the fifth weekend of the 2017-18 Premier League season.

Premier League fixtures & results: TV schedule, live stream & guide to Week 5

The Gunners returned to a venue they have not had much luck at in recent years on Sunday, but escaped with a draw.

Meanwhile, Manchester United gave a rude return to Wayne Rooney at Old Trafford later Sunday, with a big win over Everton that brings the Red Devils back level with Manchester City.

City had leapfrogged their rivals at the top of the table by smashing Watford on Saturday, while Liverpool were held to a draw at home by Burnley.

Goal has your complete guide to the fourth weekend of fixtures of the season.

PREMIER LEAGUE FIXTURES

Date Match

Time

TV?

Sep 15

Bournemouth 2-1 Brighton

20:00

Sky

Sep 16

Crystal Palace 0-1 Southampton

12:30

Sky

Sep 16

Huddersfield Town 1-1 Leicester City

15:00

None

Sep 16

West Brom 0-0 West Ham

15:00

None

Sep 16

Liverpool 1-1 Burnley

15:00

None

Sep 16

Watford 0-6 Manchester City

15:00

None

Sep 16

Newcastle United 2-1 Stoke City

15:00

None

Sep 16

Tottenham 0-0 Swansea City

17:30

BT

Sep 17

Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal

13:30

Sky

Sep 17

Manchester United 4-0 Everton

16:00

Sky



Bournemouth and Brighton kicked the weekend off with a south-coast derby on Friday night and the Cherries were victorious, picking up their first win of the season.

Roy Hodgson took charge of Crystal Palace for the first time on Saturday when they hosted Southampton at Selhurst Park, but it was a disappointing start for the former England boss as they lost 1-0.

Manchester City continued to pad out their goals scored column with a 6-0 win over Watford at Vicarage Road, while Huddersfield Town held Leicester City to a 1-1 draw. West Ham followed their first win of the season against Huddersfield with a scoreless draw away to West Brom.

A Liverpool side bereft of the talents of Sadio Mane were unable to beat Burnley at home as the Clarets secured a 1-1 draw at Anfield and Newcastle United bolstered their position in the top half by seeing off Stoke City at home.

Late on Saturday, Swansea City frustrated Tottenham at Wembley, keeping Mauricio Pochettino's side scoreless to pick up a valuable point.

And to conclude the weekend, Chelsea was held to a scoreless at home by Arsenal before Rooney's Old Trafford comeback with Everton was spoiled in a 4-0 defeat to Manchester United.

PREMIER LEAGUE TABLE

Pos Team

Pld

W

D

L

GD

Pts

1

Manchester City

5

4

1

0

+14

13

2

Manchester United

5

4

1

0

+14

13

3

Chelsea

5

3

1

1

+3

10

4

Newcastle United

5

3

0

2

+2

9

5

Tottenham

5

2

2

1

+4

8

6

Huddersfield Town

5

2

2

1

+2

8

7

Burnley

5

2

2

1

+1

8

8

Liverpool

5

2

2

1

0

8

9

Southampton

5

2

2

1

0

8

10

West Brom

5

2

2

1

0

8

11

Watford

5

2

2

1

-2

8

12

Arsenal

5

2

1

2

-1

7

13

Stoke City

5

1

2

2

-1

5

14

Swansea

5

1

2

2

-3

5

15

Leicester City

5

1

1

3

-2

4

16

Brighton

5

1

1

3

-3

4

17

Everton

5

1

1

3

-8

4

18

West Ham

5

1

1

3

-6

4

19

Bournemouth

5

1

0

4

-8

3

20

Crystal Palace

5

0

0

5

-8

0



PREMIER LEAGUE TV COVERAGE

In the UK, Premier League games will be available to watch live on Sky Sports and BT Sport, with the BBC broadcasting highlights on Match of the Day. Viewers will also be able to stream games live online using Sky Go and the BT Sport app.

UK TV channel UK online stream

Sky Sports / BT Sport

Sky Go / BT Sport app



In the US, up to 250 Premier League games will be available to watch live on television on NBC's various channels, including NBC, NBCSN and CNBC. These games can be streamed on NBC Sports Live.

The network also announced in June that a further 130 games would be exclusively available with the 'Premier League Pass' on NBC Sports Gold. The 'Premier League Pass' service will cost $50.

US TV channel US online stream

NBC Sports

NBC Sports Live



LAST WEEKEND'S RESULTS

Date

Match

Time

TV?

Sep 9

Manchester City 5-0 Liverpool

12:30

Sky

Sep 9

Arsenal 3-0 Bournemouth

15:00

None

Sep 9

Leicester City 1-2 Chelsea

15:00

None

Sep 9

Southampton 0-2 Watford

15:00

None

Sep 9

Everton 0-3 Tottenham

15:00

None

Sep 9

Brighton 3-1 West Brom

15:00

None

Sep 9

Stoke City 2-2 Manchester United

17:30

BT

Sep 10

Burnley 1-0 Crystal Palace

13:30

Sky

Sep 10

Swansea City 0-1 Newcastle United

16:00

Sky

Sep 11

West Ham 2-0 Huddersfield Town

20:00

Sky



With the help of the red card issued to Mane for a dangerous challenge that forced off goalkeeper Ederson, Manchester City made short work of Liverpool.

Sergio Aguero put Pep Guardiola's men in front, and Gabriel Jesus and Leroy Sane added two each in a convincing 5-0 victory.

Due to their European commitments the following week, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, Everton and Manchester United were also in action on Saturday.

Alexandre Lacazette was on the scoresheet again as the Gunners swept aside Bournemouth, with Danny Welbeck netting twice.

Alvaro Morata continued his strong start to life in England with another goal and N'Golo Kante's second was enough for Chelsea to edge past Leicester City.

Harry Kane, meanwhile, put another frustrating August behind him with two goals in Tottenham's 3-0 win at Everton and Brighton picked up a first Premier League win over West Brom.

Watford's excellent start under Marco Silva continued at Southampton, who were beaten 2-0 by the Hornets.

In the evening clash, Manchester United lost their 100 per cent record at Stoke City thanks to two goals from Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, who cancelled out Marcus Rashford and Romelu Lukaku strikes in a 2-2 draw.

Burnley dealt a fatal blow to Frank de Boer, who would be sacked the next day, by defeating Crystal Palace 1-0 on Sunday, while Newcastle United picked up their second win by beating Swansea City 1-0.

On Monday night, Slaven Bilic's West Ham earned their first victory of the season with a 2-0 triumph over Huddersfield Town.