Gareth Bale has called for “calm” after becoming a target for terrace taunts during a dip in form for Real Madrid.

Bale calls for calm at Real Madrid as he remains target for boo boys

The Wales international impressed during a Champions League victory over APOEL Nicosia in midweek, but has been jeered from the stands as title holders Real have stumbled to back-to-back draws in La Liga.

Bale 50/1 to be CL top scorer

Bale has received the backing of team-mates and his manager Zinedine Zidane during a testing run, and the 28-year-old remains confident that things will improve if supporters remain patient.

He said at an Adidas event in Madrid: "We need to be calm and take it game by game.

"We had a great start with the two titles, but we want to keep winning. Our goal has not been achieved yet and we want to win everything.

"We were the first team to win two Champions Leagues in a row and now there is the motivation to win a third."

Bale has also failed to reproduce his talismanic performances from Euro 2016 for Wales in 2018 World Cup qualification, but once again he believes that form will come.

"The World Cup is a huge challenge for us, as was the European Championship a year ago," he added.

"We will fight until the end to qualify.”

Bale has netted many important goals for club and country down the years, and hopes that there are many more to follow, but admits that one effort in particular sticks in his mind when it comes to career highlights.

"Probably the Decima goal is the most important of my career and I will never forget it,” he said.

"Every goal is important and special with Madrid, and hopefully I'll score in more important matches."

Madrid are back in La Liga action on Sunday when they travel to Real Sociedad in what will be the final game of Cristiano Ronaldo’s five-match domestic ban.