Courtois would be a good signing for PSG – Meunier

There has been debate over whether Kevin Trapp or Alphonse Areola should be between the sticks for the Ligue 1 leaders, particularly after a blunder from the latter in Metz last week should have cost his side a goal.

Despite an assured performance from the former France Under-21 keeper in the 5-0 win at Celtic Park on Tuesday, it is an issue that is liable to rumble on, with Courtois, 25, one of the names touted as a potential replacement.

Meunier would be supportive of such a move.

“He's very strong, Courtois. He wouldn't be bad at PSG,” the Belgium international told Le Parisien.

“We've already got two good goalkeepers but Thibaut also has the profile, I think. He's very big - nearly two metres tall.”

The pair teamed up on international duty most recently at the beginning of the month, when Meunier scored a remarkable hat-trick in a 9-0 win over Gibraltar before Belgium defeated Greece 2-1 in Athens in which the PSG man created Romelu Lukaku’s winner.