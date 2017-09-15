Henry Onyekuru has struggled to make his impact with the Super Eagles, but Goal readers still believe the Anderlecht wideman should make the plane to Russia...if Nigeria qualify.

Nigeria fans want Henry Onyekuru in Super Eagles’ World Cup squad

Earlier this week, we asked readers whether Gernot Rohr should take the exquisite wideman to the World Cup if the West African giants get there, despite the considerable competition on the flanks.

You responded in your droves, and an overwhelming 72 percent of respondents believe that Onyekuru should be a part of the Nigeria squad next summer.

That left only 28 percent of those who responded unconvinced that the 20-year-old has a role to play in Russia, assuming the Eagles get there.

Onyekuru was signed by Everton this summer following a remarkable goalscoring campaign in the Jupiler League, where his form in front of goal for Eupen attracted considerable interest from England—and even a reported link to Arsenal.

The youngster has already found the net for Anderlecht this term after being loaned to Sporting from the Toffees, and while he was ineffective after coming off the bench vs. Bayern Munich in the Champions League, he has two in five in the Belgian top fight.

However, while Onyekuru’s form may be encouraging in Brussels, he faces considerable competition for a spot in Rohr’s plans, with Moses Simon, Ahmed Musa, Alex Iwobi and Victor Moses representing talented options in wide areas.

Will Rohr agree with Goal readers when it comes to picking his squad for next summer’s showpiece, or will Onyekuru just be squeezed out by his rivals?

Expect considerable twists and turns between now and then!