Chelsea can potentially go top of the Premier League with a win over Arsenal when the sides meet at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Chelsea vs Arsenal: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Antonio Conte's side have recovered from an embarrassing defeat against Burnley on the opening day of the season to go on a four-match winning streak in all competitions and they already look like a force to be reckoned with in the Premier League this season.

Chelsea/BTTS - 7/2 with dabblebet

The Gunners, on the other hand, have been far from convincing with losses to Liverpool and Stoke CIty blotting their record, but they showed a level of improvement to comfortably put away Bournemouth at the Emirates in their last league match.

A win for Chelsea would not only propel them up the table, it would severely dent the chances of their London rivals who are playing catch up. However, should Arsene Wenger's men manage to pick up three points, they will move level with the Blues.

Game

Chelsea vs Arsenal

Date

Sunday, September 17

Time

13:30 BST / 08:30 ET



TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on television on Sky Sports Premier League as well as being available to stream online using Sky Go

UK TV channel Online stream

Sky Sports Premier League

Sky Go



In the US, viewers can watch live on television on CNBC, or else they can stream the game live online using NBC Sports app.

US TV channel Online stream

CNBC

NBC Sports app



SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position Chelsea players

Goalkeepers

Caballero, Courtois, Eduardo

Defenders

Rudiger, Alonso, Zappacosta, Cahill, Christensen, Azpilicueta, Luiz

Midfielders

Fabregas, Drinkwater, Kante, Hazard, Pedro, Bakayoko, Moses, Kenedy, Musonda, Willian, Scott

Forwards

Morata, Batshuayi, Costa



Conte chose to rest a number of players during the week against Qarabag, with David Luiz and Alvaro Morata among those to drop to the bench. Both should return to the starting line-up on Sunday and Eden Hazard could also feature from the start having played the guts of an hour.

Gary Cahill returns from suspension and should take his place in the heart of defence ahead of Antonio Rudiger.

Potential starting XI: Courtois; Cahill, Azpilicueta, Luiz; Alonso, Zappacosta, Kante, Fabregas, Hazard; Pedro, Morata.

Position Arsenal players

Goalkeepers

Ospina, Cech, Iliev, Macey

Defenders

Debuchy, Mertesacker, Koscielny, Holding, Monreal, Mustafi, Chambers, Bellerin, Kolasinac

Midfielders

Ramsey, Wilshere, Ozil, Cazorla, Reine-Adelaide, Xhaka, Maitland-Niles, Coquelin, Elneny, Willock

Forwards

Sanchez, Lacazette, Giroud, Walcott, Iwobi, Welbeck, Akpom, Nelson



The Gunners have a Europa League game against Koln to navigate before they make preparations for the game against the Blues, but Wenger is likely to rotate his key players to ensure they remain fit and available.

Francis Coquelin has been struck down with a hamstring injury and is unlikely to play, while Santi Cazorla is training again, but will not be ready for a number of weeks.

Potential starting XI: Cech; Mustafi, Monreal, Koscielny; Bellerin, Kolasinac; Xhaka, Ramsey; Ozil, Sanchez, Lacazette.

BETTING & MATCH ODDS

Chelsea are 4/5 favourites to win according to dabblebet, with Arsenal priced at 16/5 to beat the Blues. A draw between the London rivals at Stamford Bridge is considered a 3/1 bet.

Check out all the available markets, including first goalscorer, on dabblebet by clicking here.

GAME PREVIEW

Chelsea narrowly fell short against Arsenal in the season curtain-raiser at Wembley when they lost on penalties and, after the first round of fixtures it looked to many like they were woefully underequipped to mount a serious title defence.

However, in the space of just a few games, Conte's side look much-improved as they feel the welcome boost of recovered stars Tiemoue Bakayoko and Eden Hazard, as well as new signing Davide Zappacosta.

While the Blues have steadied themselves after an early wobble, Arsenal appear to have grown increasingly unstable, with off-field distractions surrounding the futures of star players Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil intertwined with a series of disappointing on-field displays.

Having lost badly to Stoke and Liverpool, the game against Chelsea is a crucial juncture for the Gunners and Wenger. Victory will catapult them up the table and help to banish their frustrating start, but a loss will see them drift further away from the place they need to be.