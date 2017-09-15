Mohammed Salah has been shortlisted for the Champions League player of the week after putting up a fine showing in Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Sevilla on Wednesday.

Liverpool's Salah nominated for Champions League player of the week

The 25-year-old registered a goal in the highly contested encounter to help Jurgen Klopp’s men earn a point in Anfield Stadium.

Salah will battle Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain), Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United), James Rodriguez (Bayern Munich), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Taison (Shakhtar Donetsk) and Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) for the prize.

The former Chelsea forward has scored four goals in his seven appearances for the Reds this season and will be expected to add to the tally when Liverpool clash with Burnley in their next game on Saturday.