Messi, Kane or Pedro? Vote for the UEFA Champions League Goal of the Week, presented by Nissan!

Lionel Messi’s sensational second goal versus Juventus has earned him a nomination for the UEFA Champions League Goal of the Week, presented by Nissan.

The Barcelona star’s stunning finish came during a demolition of last season’s finalists, which ultimately saw Barca kick off their campaign with a comprehensive 3-0 victory at Camp Nou.

But the Argentine faces stiff opposition on an opening week that brought a glut of brilliant goals, including Harry Kane’s fierce near-post drive for Tottenham against Dortmund.

That game also brought a stunner from BVB’s Andriy Yarmolenko, who curled a brilliant equaliser before his side fell 3-1 to Spurs at Wembley.

Last season’s Goal of the Tournament-winner Cenk Tosun was also back at it, earning a nomination this week for his piledriver that helped Besiktas to an impressive 3-1 victory at Porto.

Chelsea’s Pedro completes the nominees thanks to a ruthless, curling finish from the edge of the box as struggling debutants Qarabag were cast aside 6-0 by Chelsea in London.

Click here to watch the contenders and vote for the UEFA Champions League Goal of the Week, presented by Nissan!