Socceroos v Syria to be played in Malaysia

Malaysia has been confirmed as the host for Syria's home leg of the World Cup qualifying playoff against Australia.

The match will be played at Hang Jebat Stadium in Malacca - a venue with a 40,000 capacity that sits approximately 150km from Kuala Lumpur.

Although the Syrians played their third-round qualifiers at Hang Jebat, there were strong rumours of the match being hosted in the UAE, Jordan or Qatar.

The return leg will be played at Sydney's ANZ Stadium on October 10 with the winner moving on a home-and-away tie against the fourth-placed team from CONCACAF (currently USA).