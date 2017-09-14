Liverpool's Salah creates Champions League history

Mohamed Salah created a little bit of Champions League history by scoring in Liverpool's opening group game against Sevilla.

The attacker put the Reds ahead in their Group E match against Sevilla with a deflected goal in the 37th minute to make the scoreline 2-1 for the Premier League side.

It was his group stage debut for the Reds and the second time he has scored on his debut in that stage or later after bagging a goal for Basel in 2013-2014 against Chelsea.

His goal against Sevilla means it is the first time an Egyptian player has scored on his Champions League debut for two different sides.



2 - Mohamed Salah is the first Egyptian player to score on his Champions League debut for two different sides (Basel & Liverpool). Impact. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 13, 2017

But, while Salah was setting good marks, his team-mate Roberto Firmino picked up an inglorious distinction as well on Wednesday.

While Firmino got Liverpool on the board with a first-half equaliser, he also missed a penalty late in the half which would have doubled the Reds’ lead.

That missed penalty was the first in the Champions League for Liverpool in nearly a decade, when club legend Steven Gerrard missed from the spot against Marseille in December 2007.



1 - Roberto Firmino is the 1st Liverpool player to miss a penalty in the Champions League since Steven Gerrard v Marseille (Dec 2007). Post. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 13, 2017

Prior to that, Firmino's goal meant he became the sixth player to score on his Champions League debut for Liverpool.



6 - Roberto Firmino is the 6th player to score on his CL debut for Liverpool (also Owen, Litmanen, Cissé, Morientes & Balotelli). Stage, pic.twitter.com/5SlHUkPYa3 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) 13 September 2017

And that exclusive club added a seventh member when Salah scored his historic goal.