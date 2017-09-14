Philippe Coutinho is included in Liverpool’s matchday squad for the first time this season, while Mohamed Salah has shaken off illness to start against Sevilla in the Champions League Group E opener.

Liverpool team news: Coutinho on the bench, Salah starts against Sevilla

The Brazilian, who agitated for a move to Barcelona, missed the club’s opening five fixtures of 2017-18 with a back injury that faded on international duty.

Coutinho 2/1 to score v Sevilla

Upon his return to Merseyside, it was decided he would sit out Saturday’s visit of Manchester City that ended in a 5-0 defeat in order to undertake extra sessions.

Coutinho has been named in reserve, but Jurgen Klopp can call upon Salah from the off. The Egypt international sat out training on Tuesday due to a sore throat, but lines up alongside Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

Liverpool’s midfield also remains unchanged, but there are three changes in the rearguard. Loris Karius replaces Simon Mignolet in goal, with Dejan Lovren and Joe Gomez coming in for Ragnar Klavan and Trent Alexander-Arnold respectively.

Liverpool starting XI: Karius, Gomez, Lovren, Matip, Moreno, Henderson, Can, Wijnaldum, Mane, Salah, Firmino

Liverpool subs: Mignolet, Klavan, Robertson, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Coutinho, Sturridge