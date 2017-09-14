News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Red and Black Bloc fans say they will boycott Western Sydney's remaining A-League matches.
Wanderers' RBB fans to boycott A-League

Sasere delighted with first goal for Sunshine Stars

Goal.com
Goal.com /

Franklin Sasere described his maiden goal for Sunshine Stars “a special moment” after scoring the curtain raiser in Wednesday’s 3-1 over Ngwa FC in the Federation Cup.

Sasere delighted with first goal for Sunshine Stars

Sasere delighted with first goal for Sunshine Stars

Sasere chose the perfect moment to open his goalscoring account in orange and blue, firing home from close range against the hosts in Abakaliki.


Thompson Ezekiel sealed the victory with his brace, as Ngwa got their consolation from the penalty spot after Boboye Ezekiel’s foul.

“This is a very special moment in my career,” an excited Sasere told Goal.

“Getting a goal is fine and seeing my team progress to the Federation Cup quarter final makes my week perfect.

“I wasn't really thinking I would go all the way and score when I got the ball, but all of a sudden I just thought 'lets me get the job done'.

“I will be ungrateful if I fail to thank my teammates. We're all happy today to have won the game, and for us, our chance of winning a title this season is getting brighter.

“We won’t let this victory get into our heads but we’ll keep working hard till our aim is achieved.”

Back To Top