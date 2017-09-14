'He will sign new Barcelona deal' - Marotta rules out Juventus move for Iniesta

Giuseppe Marotta has played down claims Juventus could sign Andres Iniesta, insisting the midfielder will sign a new contract with Barcelona.

Iniesta, 33, has entered into the final year of his current contract at Camp Nou, leading to speculation that Juventus could land him on a free transfer when his deal expires next summer.

The Spaniard revealed this month that he is in no rush to sign a new deal at Barcelona, despite club president Josep Bartomeu initially saying an agreement had been struck.

However, Juve CEO Marotta has poured cold water over talk Iniesta could be heading to Turin.

Speaking to La Sexta, Marotta said: “Iniesta is an amazing footballer but he is contracted with Barcelona.

“He is going to sign a contract extension with them as well, he is on very good terms with the board and he is a very important footballer for his club so I don’t see Iniesta leave Barcelona in the future.

“I think he will stay at Barcelona.”

Iniesta featured from the start as Barcelona downed Juventus 3-0 in their Champions League group-stage opener at Camp Nou on Tuesday.

A Lionel Messi double and a strike from Ivan Rakitic consigned the visitors to defeat, serving revenge after the Serie A giants beat Barca in the quarter-finals of last season's tournament.