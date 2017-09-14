AFC Leopards 0-1 Sony Sugar: Sugar millers break Ingwe hearts

AFC Leopards suffered their first defeat in four matches after they were handed a painful 1-0 beating by Sony Sugar.

The sugar millers, who also beat Kenyan Premier League defending champions Tusker 2-0 last weekend, ended Ingwe’s four matches undefeated record at Kericho Green Stadium.

Robert Matano side last lost a league match on August 6 at the hands of Bandari at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru. After that, Matano picked three points agiant Tusker, drew 1-1 with Gor Mahia then recorded a massive 3-1 win against Zoo FC last weekend in Kericho.

Yema Mwana, who replaced Robert Abege in the starting eleven, scored the lone goal of the match.

Mwana was the only change made by Salim Babu from the squad that downed Tusker three days ago in Awendo and his reintroduction in the squad paid off when he hit home the goal with a minute to the break.

AFC Leopards starting XI: Gabriel Andika, Micheal Kibwage, Dennis Shikhayi, Salim Abdallah, Robinson Kamura, Majid Victor, Samuel Ndung'u, Mudde Musa, Raymond Omondi, Vincent Oburu and Marcellus Ingotsi.

Subs: Ian Otieno, Yakub Ramadhan, Isuza Whyvonne, Kitenge Alexis, Wanami Lewis, Haroun Nyakha and Duncan Otieno.

Sony Sugar XI: Kevin Omondi, Mosha Benjamin, Yema Mwana Alfred Onyango, Hamisi Abdalla, Bernard Omondi, Dennis Odour, Joseph Omweri, Amos Asembeka, David Simuyu and Victor Ademba.

Subs: Kelvin Otieno, Jessy Obora, Tobias Otieno, Akoko Nicholas, Fredrick Onyango, Monda Justine and Jacob Gambereko.