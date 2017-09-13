Ushuru FC players downed their tools on Tuesday following unpaid allowances since the start of the year.

NSL: Ushuru in trouble as players boycott training

A win for the tax men guarantees each player Sh8, 000 and a draw Sh3, 000; however, a source within the taxmen camp has disclosed to Goal that the agreement has not been honored since January.

Ushuru has recorded 14 wins and five draws since January meaning the majority of players are owed by the club over Sh120, 000. The players are set to meet the club management on Wednesday to demand for their dues.

"We have decided enough is enough, no more sugar coating things, it is either they pay us or we boycott training plus the remaining matches. A contract must be respected, there is no way we can continue playing well when the club has not respected its obligation," our source revealed.

Efforts to reach head coach Ken Kenyatta were futile since he did not return our calls. Ushuru is supposed to travel to Mombasa to play Modern Coast Rangers in their National Super League outing.