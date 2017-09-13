News

City beat Mariners, seal top-four A-League berth

OFFICIAL: Cape Town City sign former Inter and West Ham United striker Victor Obinna

Goal.com
Goal.com /

Cape Town City have announced the signing of former Inter Milan and West Ham United striker Victor Obinna.

The Nigerian marksman played with the current City coach Benni McCarthy at the Hammers, and it's no surprise that he has decided to sign.

The 30-year-old joins the Mother City-based club as a free agent having last featured for German club Darmstadt 98 last season.

The Citizens confirmed his arrival on their social media platforms on Tuesday night. 


