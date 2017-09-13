Victor Wanyama has been ruled out of Tottenham’s Uefa Champions’ League Group H opener against Borussia Dortmund.

Victor Wanyama ruled out of Uefa Champions League opener

Spurs will play host to the German side at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday night but without the Kenyan midfielder, who has had a bad start to the season with his English Premier League side.

The Harambee Stars captain is sidelined by a nagging knee injury that also kept him out of Spurs’ 3-0 league victory against Everton last weekend.

Spurs will also miss the services of Dele Alli, who begins a three-game ban in European competition as well as Erik Lamela, who is sidelined with a hip injury.

Dortmund have more pressing injury concerns, as seven regulars are either doubtful or confirmed out, including midfielder Julian Weigl, Portugal international Raphaël Guerriero, Marco Reus, André Schürrle, Right-back Erik Durm, centre-back Marc Bartra and left-back Marcel Schmelzer.

Spurs’ form at Wembley has not been very impressive, however, with a 2-1 defeat to Chelsea and a 1-1 draw with Burnley to show for their two home league games this season.