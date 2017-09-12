Manchester United have no obvious weaknesses after a strong transfer window, according to Basel coach Raphael Wicky.

Man Utd have no weaknesses after 'very good' transfer window - Basel boss Wicky

United manager Jose Mourinho spent an estimated £150million during the close-season, with Romelu Lukaku, Nemanja Matic and Victor Lindelof arriving for significant transfer fees, while Zlatan Ibrahimovic penned a new contract for another season despite his ongoing recovery from a serious knee injury.

And Wicky, who will take charge of his first Champions League game at Old Trafford on Tuesday, says the Red Devils are clear favourites to win Group A due to a wealth of quality throughout the team.

Mou's men 2/5 to top the group

"Man United are strong in every area," the former Switzerland international told reporters. "They've had a very good transfer window with great quality added to a team which was already strong.

"When Ibrahimovic joins the team, that will be another player to add. United are the favourites in the group, they are a fantastic team and have done a lot of good transfers as well this season.

"For us they are top of the group, but it is a very tough group with some really good teams."

Wicky was promoted to the first-team job in July after looking after the club's Under-18s and U-21s over the last four years, and he is eager to test himself against a coach of Mourinho's calibre.

He added: "It's my first job as a professional coach with a professional team, so to be able to coach in the Champions League is an amazing thing. Not every coach can live that and that is why it will be special for me as well.

"I am looking forward to all these games and facing a manager with the record of Jose Mourinho is very special for me."