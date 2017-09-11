Western Stima head coach Henry Omino has faulted his defense for Saturday's 2-1 defeat against Mathare United.

Western Stima coach fumes at players

The slum boys scored first courtesy of Chrispin Oduor but Robert Achema made things even in the second half; Elijah Mwanzia won it for his team with five minutes remaining to ensure Stima go home empty handed.

Coach Omino is confident his side will survive relegation but his side has to start winning.

"To some extent, the Maurice Ojuang' injury affected us, it is that same time defensive lapses cost us. They took their numerical advantage well and pressured us, and they ended up scoring. I am a little bit disappointed because if we could have been focused, I am sure we could have got at least a point.

"Relegation? No, I do not think we have reached that point. We have like, twelve matches remaining and if we get a few wins we will be safe."

Stima is four points below relegation zone and several poor results will lead to their relegation.