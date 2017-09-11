Orlando Pirates will welcome Ajax Cape Town in a Premier Soccer League (PSL) match at the Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

Orlando Pirates - Ajax Cape Town Preview: The Buccaneers look to maintain good start in PSL

The Buccaneers have fared relatively well in the new season - recording one victory and one draw in their first two league matches.

The draw came against Baroka FC in Pirates' last league match which was played in Polokwane. Abdi Banda cancelled out Thabo Qalinge's opening goal for Bucs two weeks ago.

Pirates are placed third on the league standings with four points from two matches. They are two points behind log leaders Maritzburg United.

Thamsanqa Sangweni, Nkosinathi Mthiyane and Siyabonga Mpontshane are all set to miss Bucs' clash with Ajax as they are out nursing injuries.

Bucs coach Milutin Sredojevic could to look to Thamsanqa Gabuza to lead the team's attack and inspire them to victory at home.

Meanwhile, Ajax remain winless in the league having registered one draw and one defeat in their first two matches of the 2017/18 campaign.

The Urban Warriors suffered a 2-0 defeat to Maritzburg in their last league encounter which was played in Pietermaritzburg a fortnight ago.

As a result, Ajax are placed 15th on the league standings with one point from two matches. They are two points behind eighth-placed AmaZulu.

Rheece Evans and Toriq Losper have recovered from their respective injuries and they could feature for Ajax against Pirates.

Last season's National First Division (NFD) Golden Boot winner Sedwyn George is likely to be unleashed by Ajax coach Stanley Menzo as the Urban Warriors eye their first win of the season.

In head-to-head stats since the 1999/00 season, Pirates and Ajax have clashed in 36 league matches.

Bucs have dominated this fixture, winning 20 wins compared to the Urban Warriors' six wins, while 10 matches ended in a draw.

Last season, Pirates collected four points from Ajax as they won 2-1 in Cape Town, before drawing 0-0 in the return match in Johannesburg.





