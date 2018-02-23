News

Champions League 2017-18: Fixtures, results, tables & all you need to know

The Champions League has entered the knock-out stage after a winter without continental competition.

Europe's elite have been whittled down from 32 and there are some very intriguing match-ups in the last 16, with Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and Manchester United all battling it out for supremacy.

Eight teams were knocked out at the group stage, while a further eight dropped into the Europa League - 2013 and 2016 finalists Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid among them.

With the action under way once more, Goal brings you all the latest fixtures, results as well as group tables and the tournament's key details.


Champions League last 16





The draw for the last 16 took place on December 11 at UEFA's headquarters in Switzerland.

Holders Real Madrid must beat PSG if they want to defend their title, while Barcelona take on Chelsea. Manchester United were paired with Spanish side Sevilla, while Liverpool face Porto.

German champions Bayern Munich take on Turkish giants Besiktas and Pep Guardiola's record-breaking Manchester City travel to Switzerland to play Basel

You can see the draw in full below, as well as the results from both legs.


Champions League last 16:














































Team Agg. Team Leg 1 Leg 2
Juventus - Tottenham 2-2 Mar 7
Basel - Manchester City 0-4 Mar 7
Porto - Liverpool 0-5 Mar 6
Real Madrid - PSG 3-1 Mar 6
Chelsea - Barcelona 1-1 Mar 14
Bayern Munich - Besiktas 5-0 Mar 14
Sevilla - Manchester United 0-0 Mar 13
Shakhtar Donetsk - Roma 2-1 Mar 13

Champions League groups




The 2017-18 Champions League group stage kicked off on September 12 and the 32 teams involved took part in a total of six rounds of fixtures, which concluded on December 6.

There were a number of intriguing match-ups across the eight groups, with Group D pitting 2015 finalists Barcelona and Juventus against each other, while Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain faced off in Group B.

Lionel Messi Barcelona 2017

Real Madrid, who are chasing their third successive title, were matched with Borussia Dortmund and Tottenham in Group H.

Notably, this season saw the return of Manchester United, who did not qualify last year, while Bundesliga upstarts RB Leipzig were competing in the tournament for the first time.


Notes:
Q = qualified for knock-out stage

EL = Team qualifies for Europa League
E = Team has been eliminated


Group A:










































PosTeam GP W D L GD Pts
1 Manchester United (Q) 6 5 0 1 +9 15
2 Basel (Q) 6 4 0 2 +6 12
3 CSKA Moscow (EL) 6 3 0 3 -2 9
4 Benfica (E) 6 0 0 6 -13 0

Fixtures:









































Date Match Time (BST)
Sep 12 Manchester United 3-0 Basel 19:45
Sep 12 Benfica 1-2 CSKA Moscow 19:45
Sep 27 Basel 5-0 Benfica 19:45
Sep 27 CSKA Moscow 1-4 Manchester United 19:45
Oct 18 CSKA Moscow 0-2 Basel 19:45
Oct 18 Benfica 0-1 Manchester United 19:45
Oct 31 Basel 1-2 CSKA Moscow 19:45
Oct 31 Manchester United 2-0 Benfica 19:45
Nov 22 CSKA Moscow 2-0 Benfica 17:00
Nov 22 Basel 1-0 Manchester United 19:45
Dec 5 Benfica 0-2 Basel 19:45
Dec 5 Manchester United 2-1 CSKA Moscow 19:45

Group B:









































PosTeam GP W D L GD Pts
1 PSG (Q) 6 5 0 1 +21 15
2 Bayern Munich (Q) 6 5 0 1 +7 15
3 Celtic (EL) 6 1 0 5 -13 3
4 Anderlecht (E) 6 1 0 5 -15 0

Fixtures:









































Date Match Time (BST)
Sep 12 Bayern Munich 3-0 Anderlecht 19:45
Sep 12 Celtic 0-5 PSG 19:45
Sep 27 PSG 3-0 Bayern Munich 19:45
Sep 27 Anderlecht 0-3 Celtic 19:45
Oct 18 Anderlecht 0-4 PSG 19:45
Oct 18 Bayern Munich 3-0 Celtic 19:45
Oct 31 PSG 5-0 Anderlecht 19:45
Oct 31 Celtic 1-2 Bayern Munich 19:45
Nov 22 Anderlecht 1-2 Bayern Munich 19:45
Nov 22 PSG 7-1 Celtic 19:45
Dec 5 Bayern Munich 3-1 PSG 19:45
Dec 5 Celtic 0-1 Anderlecht 19:45

Group C:









































PosTeam GP W D L GD Pts
1 Roma (Q) 6 3 2 1 +3 11
2 Chelsea (Q) 6 3 2 1 +8 11
3 Atletico Madrid (EL) 6 1 4 1 +1 7
4 Qarabag (E) 6 0 2 4 -12 2

Fixtures:









































Date Match Time (BST)
Sep 12 Chelsea 6-0 Qarabag 19:45
Sep 12 Roma 0-0 Atletico Madrid 19:45
Sep 27 Atletico Madrid 1-2 Chelsea 19:45
Sep 27 Qarabag 1-2 Roma 17:00
Oct 18 Qarabag 0-0 Atletico Madrid 17:00
Oct 18 Chelsea 3-3 Roma 19:45
Oct 31 Atletico Madrid 1-1 Qarabag 19:45
Oct 31 Roma 3-0 Chelsea 19:45
Nov 22 Qarabag 0-4 Chelsea 17:00
Nov 22 Atletico Madrid 2-0 Roma 19:45
Dec 5 Chelsea 1-1 Atletico Madrid 19:45
Dec 5 Roma 1-0 Qarabag 19:45

Group D:









































PosTeam GP W D L GD Pts
1 Barcelona (Q) 6 4 2 0 +8 14
2 Juventus (Q) 6 3 2 1 +2 11
3 Sporting (EL) 6 2 1 3 -1 7
4 Olympiacos (E) 6 0 1 5 -9 1

Fixtures:









































Date Match Time (BST)
Sep 12 Barcelona 3-0 Juventus 19:45
Sep 12 Olympiacos 2-3 Sporting 19:45
Sep 27 Sporting 0-1 Barcelona 19:45
Sep 27 Juventus 2-0 Olympiacos 19:45
Oct 18 Juventus 2-1 Sporting 19:45
Oct 18 Barcelona 3-1 Olympiacos 19:45
Oct 31 Sporting 1-1 Juventus 19:45
Oct 31 Olympiacos 0-0 Barcelona 19:45
Nov 22 Juventus 0-0 Barcelona 19:45
Nov 22 Sporting 3-1 Olympiacos 19:45
Dec 5 Barcelona 2-0 Sporting 19:45
Dec 5 Olympiacos 0-2 Juventus 19:45

Group E:









































PosTeam GP W D L GD Pts
1 Liverpool (Q) 6 3 3 0 +17 12
2 Sevilla (Q) 6 2 3 1 0 9
3 Spartak Moscow (EL) 6 1 3 2 -4 6
4 Maribor (E) 6 0 3 3 -13 3

Fixtures:









































Date Match Time (BST)
Sep 13 Maribor 1-1 Spartak Moscow 19:45
Sep 13 Liverpool 2-2 Sevilla 19:45
Sep 26 Sevilla 3-0 Maribor 19:45
Sep 26 Spartak Moscow 1-1 Liverpool 19:45
Oct 17 Spartak Moscow 5-1 Sevilla 19:45
Oct 17 Maribor 0-7 Liverpool 19:45
Nov 1 Sevilla 2-1 Spartak Moscow 19:45
Nov 1 Liverpool 3-0 Maribor 19:45
Nov 21 Spartak Moscow 1-1 Maribor 17:00
Nov 21 Sevilla 3-3 Liverpool 19:45
Dec 6 Maribor 1-1 Sevilla 19:45
Dec 6 Liverpool 7-0 Spartak Moscow 19:45

Group F:









































PosTeam GP W D L GD Pts
1 Manchester City (Q) 6 5 0 1 +9 15
2 Shakhtar Donetsk (Q) 6 4 0 2 0 12
3 Napoli (EL) 6 2 0 4 0 6
4 Feyenoord (E) 6 1 0 5 -9 3

Fixtures:









































Date Match Time (BST)
Sep 13 Feyenoord 0-4 Manchester City 19:45
Sep 13 Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1 Napoli 19:45
Sep 26 Napoli 3-1 Feyenoord 19:45
Sep 26 Manchester City 2-0 Shakhtar Donetsk 19:45
Oct 17 Manchester City 2-1 Napoli 19:45
Oct 17 Feyenoord 1-2 Shakhtar Donetsk 19:45
Nov 1 Napoli 2-4 Manchester City 19:45
Nov 1 Shakhtar Donetsk 3-1 Feyenoord 19:45
Nov 21 Manchester City 1-0 Feyenoord 19:45
Nov 21 Napoli 3-0 Shakhtar Donetsk 19:45
Dec 6 Feyenoord 2-1 Napoli 19:45
Dec 6 Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1 Manchester City 19:45

Group G:









































PosTeam GP W D L GD Pts
1 Besiktas (Q) 6 4 2 0 +6 14
4 Porto (Q) 6 3 1 2 +5 10
2 RB Leipzig (EL) 6 2 1 3 -1 7
3 Monaco (E) 6 0 2 4 -10 2

Fixtures:









































Date Match Time (BST)
Sep 13 RB Leipzig 1-1 Monaco 19:45
Sep 13 Porto 1-3 Besiktas 19:45
Sep 26 Besiktas 2-0 RB Leipzig 19:45
Sep 26 Monaco 0-3 Porto 19:45
Oct 17 Monaco 1-2 Besiktas 19:45
Oct 17 RB Leipzig 3-2 Porto 19:45
Nov 1 Besiktas 1-1 Monaco 19:45
Nov 1 Porto 3-1 RB Leipzig 19:45
Nov 21 Besiktas 1-1 Porto 19:45
Nov 21 Monaco 1-4 RB Leipzig 19:45
Dec 6 RB Leipzig 1-2 Besiktas 19:45
Dec 6 Porto 5-2 Monaco 19:45

Group H









































PosTeam GP W D L GD Pts
1 Tottenham (Q) 6 5 1 0 +11 16
2 Real Madrid (Q) 6 4 1 1 +10 13
3 Borussia Dortmund (EL) 6 0 2 4 -6 2
4 APOEL (E) 6 0 2 4 -15 2

Fixtures:









































Date Match Time (BST)
Sep 13 Real Madrid 3-0 APOEL 19:45
Sep 13 Tottenham 3-1 Borussia Dortmund 19:45
Sep 26 Borussia Dortmund 1-3 Real Madrid 19:45
Sep 26 APOEL 0-3 Tottenham 19:45
Oct 17 APOEL 1-1 Borussia Dortmund 19:45
Oct 17 Real Madrid 1-1 Tottenham 19:45
Nov 1 Borussia Dortmund 1-1 APOEL 19:45
Nov 1 Tottenham 3-1 Real Madrid 19:45
Nov 21 APOEL 0-6 Real Madrid 19:45
Nov 21 Borussia Dortmund 1-2 Tottenham 19:45
Dec 6 Real Madrid 3-2 Borussia Dortmund 19:45
Dec 6 Tottenham 3-0 APOEL 19:45

When are the Champions League knockouts




Mbappe Neymar Cavani 2017

After the group stage is complete the tournament enters the knockout stage, beginning with the round of 16, moving on to the quarter-finals, the semi-finals and then, ultimately, the final.

Each stage, apart from the final, is contested over two legs with the aggregate winner progressing.

The last 16 ties will be played on February 13, 14, 20 and 21 and March 6, 7, 13 and 14.

The quarter-final draw will take place on March 16 when the winners of the round of 16 are confirmed. However, unlike the preceding round, this draw will be open rather than seeded. Quarter-final games are scheduled to take place on April 3 and 4 and April 10 and 11.

After that the tournament moves on to the semi-finals, the draw for which is pencilled in for April 13, with games due to be held on April 24 and 25 and May 1 and 2.


When and where is the Champions League final?





NSC Olimpiyskiy Olympic Stadium Kiev general view 2013

The 2018 Champions League final will be played on May 26, 2018 at the NSC Olimpiyskiy (also known as the Olympic Stadium) in Kiev, Ukraine.

The winners of the two semi-finals will progress to the final and for administrative purposes the 'home' team will be decided by a separate draw during the semi-final draw on April 13.

Home of Dynamo Kiev and the Ukraine national team, the Olympic Stadium previously hosted the final of Euro 2012 between Spain and Italy, which La Roja won 4-0.

It has a capacity of 70,000 and is considered a Category 4 stadium by UEFA.


Betting & Odds





Sergio Aguero Manchester City

Man City are now 3/1 favourites to win the 2018 Champions League, according to dabblebet, with reigning champions Real Madrid pushed out to 11/2 to win the competition

Barcelona follow City at 9/2, while Bayern Munich are deemed a 5/1 bet. PSG, who started among the favourites, have seen their chances plummet to 10/1.

At 10/1, Liverpool are deemed more likely to win than Tottenham (14/1) and Manchester United (20/1), while Juventus are considered a 28/1 bet and Chelsea 33/1 outsiders.

Check out all the latest markets for the 2017-18 Champions League on dabblebet here.

