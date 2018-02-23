The Champions League has entered the knock-out stage after a winter without continental competition.

Champions League 2017-18: Fixtures, results, tables & all you need to know

Europe's elite have been whittled down from 32 and there are some very intriguing match-ups in the last 16, with Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and Manchester United all battling it out for supremacy.

Eight teams were knocked out at the group stage, while a further eight dropped into the Europa League - 2013 and 2016 finalists Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid among them.

With the action under way once more, Goal brings you all the latest fixtures, results as well as group tables and the tournament's key details.

Champions League last 16

The draw for the last 16 took place on December 11 at UEFA's headquarters in Switzerland.

Holders Real Madrid must beat PSG if they want to defend their title, while Barcelona take on Chelsea. Manchester United were paired with Spanish side Sevilla, while Liverpool face Porto.

German champions Bayern Munich take on Turkish giants Besiktas and Pep Guardiola's record-breaking Manchester City travel to Switzerland to play Basel

You can see the draw in full below, as well as the results from both legs.

Champions League last 16:

Team

Agg.

Team

Leg 1

Leg 2

Juventus

-

Tottenham

2-2

Mar 7

Basel

-

Manchester City

0-4

Mar 7

Porto

-

Liverpool

0-5

Mar 6

Real Madrid

-

PSG

3-1

Mar 6

Chelsea

-

Barcelona

1-1

Mar 14

Bayern Munich

-

Besiktas

5-0

Mar 14

Sevilla

-

Manchester United

0-0

Mar 13

Shakhtar Donetsk

-

Roma

2-1

Mar 13



Champions League groups

The 2017-18 Champions League group stage kicked off on September 12 and the 32 teams involved took part in a total of six rounds of fixtures, which concluded on December 6.

There were a number of intriguing match-ups across the eight groups, with Group D pitting 2015 finalists Barcelona and Juventus against each other, while Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain faced off in Group B.

Real Madrid, who are chasing their third successive title, were matched with Borussia Dortmund and Tottenham in Group H.

Notably, this season saw the return of Manchester United, who did not qualify last year, while Bundesliga upstarts RB Leipzig were competing in the tournament for the first time.

Notes:

Q = qualified for knock-out stage



EL = Team qualifies for Europa League

E = Team has been eliminated

Group A:

Pos Team

GP

W

D

L

GD

Pts

1

Manchester United (Q)

6

5

0

1

+9

15

2

Basel (Q)

6

4

0

2

+6

12

3

CSKA Moscow (EL)

6

3

0

3

-2

9

4

Benfica (E)

6

0

0

6

-13

0



Fixtures:

Date

Match

Time (BST)

Sep 12

Manchester United 3-0 Basel

19:45

Sep 12

Benfica 1-2 CSKA Moscow

19:45

Sep 27

Basel 5-0 Benfica

19:45

Sep 27

CSKA Moscow 1-4 Manchester United

19:45

Oct 18

CSKA Moscow 0-2 Basel

19:45

Oct 18

Benfica 0-1 Manchester United

19:45

Oct 31

Basel 1-2 CSKA Moscow

19:45

Oct 31

Manchester United 2-0 Benfica

19:45

Nov 22

CSKA Moscow 2-0 Benfica

17:00

Nov 22

Basel 1-0 Manchester United

19:45

Dec 5

Benfica 0-2 Basel

19:45

Dec 5

Manchester United 2-1 CSKA Moscow

19:45



Group B:

Pos Team

GP

W

D

L

GD

Pts

1

PSG (Q)

6

5

0

1

+21

15

2

Bayern Munich (Q)

6

5

0

1

+7

15

3

Celtic (EL)

6

1

0

5

-13

3

4

Anderlecht (E)

6

1

0

5

-15

0



Fixtures:

Date

Match

Time (BST)

Sep 12

Bayern Munich 3-0 Anderlecht

19:45

Sep 12

Celtic 0-5 PSG

19:45

Sep 27

PSG 3-0 Bayern Munich

19:45

Sep 27

Anderlecht 0-3 Celtic

19:45

Oct 18

Anderlecht 0-4 PSG

19:45

Oct 18

Bayern Munich 3-0 Celtic

19:45

Oct 31

PSG 5-0 Anderlecht

19:45

Oct 31

Celtic 1-2 Bayern Munich

19:45

Nov 22

Anderlecht 1-2 Bayern Munich

19:45

Nov 22

PSG 7-1 Celtic

19:45

Dec 5

Bayern Munich 3-1 PSG

19:45

Dec 5

Celtic 0-1 Anderlecht

19:45



Group C:

Pos Team

GP

W

D

L

GD

Pts

1

Roma (Q)

6

3

2

1

+3

11

2

Chelsea (Q)

6

3

2

1

+8

11

3

Atletico Madrid (EL)

6

1

4

1

+1

7

4

Qarabag (E)

6

0

2

4

-12

2



Fixtures:

Date

Match

Time (BST)

Sep 12

Chelsea 6-0 Qarabag

19:45

Sep 12

Roma 0-0 Atletico Madrid

19:45

Sep 27

Atletico Madrid 1-2 Chelsea

19:45

Sep 27

Qarabag 1-2 Roma

17:00

Oct 18

Qarabag 0-0 Atletico Madrid

17:00

Oct 18

Chelsea 3-3 Roma

19:45

Oct 31

Atletico Madrid 1-1 Qarabag

19:45

Oct 31

Roma 3-0 Chelsea

19:45

Nov 22

Qarabag 0-4 Chelsea

17:00

Nov 22

Atletico Madrid 2-0 Roma

19:45

Dec 5

Chelsea 1-1 Atletico Madrid

19:45

Dec 5

Roma 1-0 Qarabag

19:45



Group D:

Pos Team

GP

W

D

L

GD

Pts

1

Barcelona (Q)

6

4

2

0

+8

14

2

Juventus (Q)

6

3

2

1

+2

11

3

Sporting (EL)

6

2

1

3

-1

7

4

Olympiacos (E)

6

0

1

5

-9

1



Fixtures:

Date

Match

Time (BST)

Sep 12

Barcelona 3-0 Juventus

19:45

Sep 12

Olympiacos 2-3 Sporting

19:45

Sep 27

Sporting 0-1 Barcelona

19:45

Sep 27

Juventus 2-0 Olympiacos

19:45

Oct 18

Juventus 2-1 Sporting

19:45

Oct 18

Barcelona 3-1 Olympiacos

19:45

Oct 31

Sporting 1-1 Juventus

19:45

Oct 31

Olympiacos 0-0 Barcelona

19:45

Nov 22

Juventus 0-0 Barcelona

19:45

Nov 22

Sporting 3-1 Olympiacos

19:45

Dec 5

Barcelona 2-0 Sporting

19:45

Dec 5

Olympiacos 0-2 Juventus

19:45



Group E:

Pos Team

GP

W

D

L

GD

Pts

1

Liverpool (Q)

6

3

3

0

+17

12

2

Sevilla (Q)

6

2

3

1

0

9

3

Spartak Moscow (EL)

6

1

3

2

-4

6

4

Maribor (E)

6

0

3

3

-13

3



Fixtures:

Date

Match

Time (BST)

Sep 13

Maribor 1-1 Spartak Moscow

19:45

Sep 13

Liverpool 2-2 Sevilla

19:45

Sep 26

Sevilla 3-0 Maribor

19:45

Sep 26

Spartak Moscow 1-1 Liverpool

19:45

Oct 17

Spartak Moscow 5-1 Sevilla

19:45

Oct 17

Maribor 0-7 Liverpool

19:45

Nov 1

Sevilla 2-1 Spartak Moscow

19:45

Nov 1

Liverpool 3-0 Maribor

19:45

Nov 21

Spartak Moscow 1-1 Maribor

17:00

Nov 21

Sevilla 3-3 Liverpool

19:45

Dec 6

Maribor 1-1 Sevilla

19:45

Dec 6

Liverpool 7-0 Spartak Moscow

19:45



Group F:

Pos Team

GP

W

D

L

GD

Pts

1

Manchester City (Q)

6

5

0

1

+9

15

2

Shakhtar Donetsk (Q)

6

4

0

2

0

12

3

Napoli (EL)

6

2

0

4

0

6

4

Feyenoord (E)

6

1

0

5

-9

3



Fixtures:

Date

Match

Time (BST)

Sep 13

Feyenoord 0-4 Manchester City

19:45

Sep 13

Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1 Napoli

19:45

Sep 26

Napoli 3-1 Feyenoord

19:45

Sep 26

Manchester City 2-0 Shakhtar Donetsk

19:45

Oct 17

Manchester City 2-1 Napoli

19:45

Oct 17

Feyenoord 1-2 Shakhtar Donetsk

19:45

Nov 1

Napoli 2-4 Manchester City

19:45

Nov 1

Shakhtar Donetsk 3-1 Feyenoord

19:45

Nov 21

Manchester City 1-0 Feyenoord

19:45

Nov 21

Napoli 3-0 Shakhtar Donetsk

19:45

Dec 6

Feyenoord 2-1 Napoli

19:45

Dec 6

Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1 Manchester City

19:45



Group G:

Pos Team

GP

W

D

L

GD

Pts

1

Besiktas (Q)

6

4

2

0

+6

14

4

Porto (Q)

6

3

1

2

+5

10

2

RB Leipzig (EL)

6

2

1

3

-1

7

3

Monaco (E)

6

0

2

4

-10

2



Fixtures:

Date

Match

Time (BST)

Sep 13

RB Leipzig 1-1 Monaco

19:45

Sep 13

Porto 1-3 Besiktas

19:45

Sep 26

Besiktas 2-0 RB Leipzig

19:45

Sep 26

Monaco 0-3 Porto

19:45

Oct 17

Monaco 1-2 Besiktas

19:45

Oct 17

RB Leipzig 3-2 Porto

19:45

Nov 1

Besiktas 1-1 Monaco

19:45

Nov 1

Porto 3-1 RB Leipzig

19:45

Nov 21

Besiktas 1-1 Porto

19:45

Nov 21

Monaco 1-4 RB Leipzig

19:45

Dec 6

RB Leipzig 1-2 Besiktas

19:45

Dec 6

Porto 5-2 Monaco

19:45



Group H

Pos Team

GP

W

D

L

GD

Pts

1

Tottenham (Q)

6

5

1

0

+11

16

2

Real Madrid (Q)

6

4

1

1

+10

13

3

Borussia Dortmund (EL)

6

0

2

4

-6

2

4

APOEL (E)

6

0

2

4

-15

2



Fixtures:

Date

Match

Time (BST)

Sep 13

Real Madrid 3-0 APOEL

19:45

Sep 13

Tottenham 3-1 Borussia Dortmund

19:45

Sep 26

Borussia Dortmund 1-3 Real Madrid

19:45

Sep 26

APOEL 0-3 Tottenham

19:45

Oct 17

APOEL 1-1 Borussia Dortmund

19:45

Oct 17

Real Madrid 1-1 Tottenham

19:45

Nov 1

Borussia Dortmund 1-1 APOEL

19:45

Nov 1

Tottenham 3-1 Real Madrid

19:45

Nov 21

APOEL 0-6 Real Madrid

19:45

Nov 21

Borussia Dortmund 1-2 Tottenham

19:45

Dec 6

Real Madrid 3-2 Borussia Dortmund

19:45

Dec 6

Tottenham 3-0 APOEL

19:45



When are the Champions League knockouts

After the group stage is complete the tournament enters the knockout stage, beginning with the round of 16, moving on to the quarter-finals, the semi-finals and then, ultimately, the final.

Each stage, apart from the final, is contested over two legs with the aggregate winner progressing.

The last 16 ties will be played on February 13, 14, 20 and 21 and March 6, 7, 13 and 14.

The quarter-final draw will take place on March 16 when the winners of the round of 16 are confirmed. However, unlike the preceding round, this draw will be open rather than seeded. Quarter-final games are scheduled to take place on April 3 and 4 and April 10 and 11.

After that the tournament moves on to the semi-finals, the draw for which is pencilled in for April 13, with games due to be held on April 24 and 25 and May 1 and 2.

When and where is the Champions League final?

The 2018 Champions League final will be played on May 26, 2018 at the NSC Olimpiyskiy (also known as the Olympic Stadium) in Kiev, Ukraine.

The winners of the two semi-finals will progress to the final and for administrative purposes the 'home' team will be decided by a separate draw during the semi-final draw on April 13.

Home of Dynamo Kiev and the Ukraine national team, the Olympic Stadium previously hosted the final of Euro 2012 between Spain and Italy, which La Roja won 4-0.

It has a capacity of 70,000 and is considered a Category 4 stadium by UEFA.

Betting & Odds

Man City are now 3/1 favourites to win the 2018 Champions League, according to dabblebet, with reigning champions Real Madrid pushed out to 11/2 to win the competition

Barcelona follow City at 9/2, while Bayern Munich are deemed a 5/1 bet. PSG, who started among the favourites, have seen their chances plummet to 10/1.

At 10/1, Liverpool are deemed more likely to win than Tottenham (14/1) and Manchester United (20/1), while Juventus are considered a 28/1 bet and Chelsea 33/1 outsiders.

Check out all the latest markets for the 2017-18 Champions League on dabblebet here.