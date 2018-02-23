Champions League 2017-18: Fixtures, results, tables & all you need to know

The Champions League has entered the knock-out stage after a winter without continental competition.
Europe's elite have been whittled down from 32 and there are some very intriguing match-ups in the last 16, with Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and Manchester United all battling it out for supremacy.
Eight teams were knocked out at the group stage, while a further eight dropped into the Europa League - 2013 and 2016 finalists Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid among them.
With the action under way once more, Goal brings you all the latest fixtures, results as well as group tables and the tournament's key details.
Champions League last 16
The draw for the last 16 took place on December 11 at UEFA's headquarters in Switzerland.
Holders Real Madrid must beat PSG if they want to defend their title, while Barcelona take on Chelsea. Manchester United were paired with Spanish side Sevilla, while Liverpool face Porto.
German champions Bayern Munich take on Turkish giants Besiktas and Pep Guardiola's record-breaking Manchester City travel to Switzerland to play Basel
You can see the draw in full below, as well as the results from both legs.
Champions League last 16:
|Team
|Agg.
|Team
|Leg 1
|Leg 2
|Juventus
|-
|Tottenham
|2-2
|Mar 7
|Basel
|-
|Manchester City
|0-4
|Mar 7
|Porto
|-
|Liverpool
|0-5
|Mar 6
|Real Madrid
|-
|PSG
|3-1
|Mar 6
|Chelsea
|-
|Barcelona
|1-1
|Mar 14
|Bayern Munich
|-
|Besiktas
|5-0
|Mar 14
|Sevilla
|-
|Manchester United
|0-0
|Mar 13
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|-
|Roma
|2-1
|Mar 13
Champions League groups
The 2017-18 Champions League group stage kicked off on September 12 and the 32 teams involved took part in a total of six rounds of fixtures, which concluded on December 6.
There were a number of intriguing match-ups across the eight groups, with Group D pitting 2015 finalists Barcelona and Juventus against each other, while Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain faced off in Group B.
Real Madrid, who are chasing their third successive title, were matched with Borussia Dortmund and Tottenham in Group H.
Notably, this season saw the return of Manchester United, who did not qualify last year, while Bundesliga upstarts RB Leipzig were competing in the tournament for the first time.
Notes:
Q = qualified for knock-out stage
EL = Team qualifies for Europa League
E = Team has been eliminated
Group A:
|Pos
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Manchester United (Q)
|6
|5
|0
|1
|+9
|15
|2
|Basel (Q)
|6
|4
|0
|2
|+6
|12
|3
|CSKA Moscow (EL)
|6
|3
|0
|3
|-2
|9
|4
|Benfica (E)
|6
|0
|0
|6
|-13
|0
Fixtures:
|Date
|Match
|Time (BST)
|Sep 12
|Manchester United 3-0 Basel
|19:45
|Sep 12
|Benfica 1-2 CSKA Moscow
|19:45
|Sep 27
|Basel 5-0 Benfica
|19:45
|Sep 27
|CSKA Moscow 1-4 Manchester United
|19:45
|Oct 18
|CSKA Moscow 0-2 Basel
|19:45
|Oct 18
|Benfica 0-1 Manchester United
|19:45
|Oct 31
|Basel 1-2 CSKA Moscow
|19:45
|Oct 31
|Manchester United 2-0 Benfica
|19:45
|Nov 22
|CSKA Moscow 2-0 Benfica
|17:00
|Nov 22
|Basel 1-0 Manchester United
|19:45
|Dec 5
|Benfica 0-2 Basel
|19:45
|Dec 5
|Manchester United 2-1 CSKA Moscow
|19:45
Group B:
|Pos
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|PSG (Q)
|6
|5
|0
|1
|+21
|15
|2
|Bayern Munich (Q)
|6
|5
|0
|1
|+7
|15
|3
|Celtic (EL)
|6
|1
|0
|5
|-13
|3
|4
|Anderlecht (E)
|6
|1
|0
|5
|-15
|0
Fixtures:
|Date
|Match
|Time (BST)
|Sep 12
|Bayern Munich 3-0 Anderlecht
|19:45
|Sep 12
|Celtic 0-5 PSG
|19:45
|Sep 27
|PSG 3-0 Bayern Munich
|19:45
|Sep 27
|Anderlecht 0-3 Celtic
|19:45
|Oct 18
|Anderlecht 0-4 PSG
|19:45
|Oct 18
|Bayern Munich 3-0 Celtic
|19:45
|Oct 31
|PSG 5-0 Anderlecht
|19:45
|Oct 31
|Celtic 1-2 Bayern Munich
|19:45
|Nov 22
|Anderlecht 1-2 Bayern Munich
|19:45
|Nov 22
|PSG 7-1 Celtic
|19:45
|Dec 5
|Bayern Munich 3-1 PSG
|19:45
|Dec 5
|Celtic 0-1 Anderlecht
|19:45
Group C:
|Pos
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Roma (Q)
|6
|3
|2
|1
|+3
|11
|2
|Chelsea (Q)
|6
|3
|2
|1
|+8
|11
|3
|Atletico Madrid (EL)
|6
|1
|4
|1
|+1
|7
|4
|Qarabag (E)
|6
|0
|2
|4
|-12
|2
Fixtures:
|Date
|Match
|Time (BST)
|Sep 12
|Chelsea 6-0 Qarabag
|19:45
|Sep 12
|Roma 0-0 Atletico Madrid
|19:45
|Sep 27
|Atletico Madrid 1-2 Chelsea
|19:45
|Sep 27
|Qarabag 1-2 Roma
|17:00
|Oct 18
|Qarabag 0-0 Atletico Madrid
|17:00
|Oct 18
|Chelsea 3-3 Roma
|19:45
|Oct 31
|Atletico Madrid 1-1 Qarabag
|19:45
|Oct 31
|Roma 3-0 Chelsea
|19:45
|Nov 22
|Qarabag 0-4 Chelsea
|17:00
|Nov 22
|Atletico Madrid 2-0 Roma
|19:45
|Dec 5
|Chelsea 1-1 Atletico Madrid
|19:45
|Dec 5
|Roma 1-0 Qarabag
|19:45
Group D:
|Pos
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Barcelona (Q)
|6
|4
|2
|0
|+8
|14
|2
|Juventus (Q)
|6
|3
|2
|1
|+2
|11
|3
|Sporting (EL)
|6
|2
|1
|3
|-1
|7
|4
|Olympiacos (E)
|6
|0
|1
|5
|-9
|1
Fixtures:
|Date
|Match
|Time (BST)
|Sep 12
|Barcelona 3-0 Juventus
|19:45
|Sep 12
|Olympiacos 2-3 Sporting
|19:45
|Sep 27
|Sporting 0-1 Barcelona
|19:45
|Sep 27
|Juventus 2-0 Olympiacos
|19:45
|Oct 18
|Juventus 2-1 Sporting
|19:45
|Oct 18
|Barcelona 3-1 Olympiacos
|19:45
|Oct 31
|Sporting 1-1 Juventus
|19:45
|Oct 31
|Olympiacos 0-0 Barcelona
|19:45
|Nov 22
|Juventus 0-0 Barcelona
|19:45
|Nov 22
|Sporting 3-1 Olympiacos
|19:45
|Dec 5
|Barcelona 2-0 Sporting
|19:45
|Dec 5
|Olympiacos 0-2 Juventus
|19:45
Group E:
|Pos
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Liverpool (Q)
|6
|3
|3
|0
|+17
|12
|2
|Sevilla (Q)
|6
|2
|3
|1
|0
|9
|3
|Spartak Moscow (EL)
|6
|1
|3
|2
|-4
|6
|4
|Maribor (E)
|6
|0
|3
|3
|-13
|3
Fixtures:
|Date
|Match
|Time (BST)
|Sep 13
|Maribor 1-1 Spartak Moscow
|19:45
|Sep 13
|Liverpool 2-2 Sevilla
|19:45
|Sep 26
|Sevilla 3-0 Maribor
|19:45
|Sep 26
|Spartak Moscow 1-1 Liverpool
|19:45
|Oct 17
|Spartak Moscow 5-1 Sevilla
|19:45
|Oct 17
|Maribor 0-7 Liverpool
|19:45
|Nov 1
|Sevilla 2-1 Spartak Moscow
|19:45
|Nov 1
|Liverpool 3-0 Maribor
|19:45
|Nov 21
|Spartak Moscow 1-1 Maribor
|17:00
|Nov 21
|Sevilla 3-3 Liverpool
|19:45
|Dec 6
|Maribor 1-1 Sevilla
|19:45
|Dec 6
|Liverpool 7-0 Spartak Moscow
|19:45
Group F:
|Pos
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Manchester City (Q)
|6
|5
|0
|1
|+9
|15
|2
|Shakhtar Donetsk (Q)
|6
|4
|0
|2
|0
|12
|3
|Napoli (EL)
|6
|2
|0
|4
|0
|6
|4
|Feyenoord (E)
|6
|1
|0
|5
|-9
|3
Fixtures:
|Date
|Match
|Time (BST)
|Sep 13
|Feyenoord 0-4 Manchester City
|19:45
|Sep 13
|Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1 Napoli
|19:45
|Sep 26
|Napoli 3-1 Feyenoord
|19:45
|Sep 26
|Manchester City 2-0 Shakhtar Donetsk
|19:45
|Oct 17
|Manchester City 2-1 Napoli
|19:45
|Oct 17
|Feyenoord 1-2 Shakhtar Donetsk
|19:45
|Nov 1
|Napoli 2-4 Manchester City
|19:45
|Nov 1
|Shakhtar Donetsk 3-1 Feyenoord
|19:45
|Nov 21
|Manchester City 1-0 Feyenoord
|19:45
|Nov 21
|Napoli 3-0 Shakhtar Donetsk
|19:45
|Dec 6
|Feyenoord 2-1 Napoli
|19:45
|Dec 6
|Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1 Manchester City
|19:45
Group G:
|Pos
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Besiktas (Q)
|6
|4
|2
|0
|+6
|14
|4
|Porto (Q)
|6
|3
|1
|2
|+5
|10
|2
|RB Leipzig (EL)
|6
|2
|1
|3
|-1
|7
|3
|Monaco (E)
|6
|0
|2
|4
|-10
|2
Fixtures:
|Date
|Match
|Time (BST)
|Sep 13
|RB Leipzig 1-1 Monaco
|19:45
|Sep 13
|Porto 1-3 Besiktas
|19:45
|Sep 26
|Besiktas 2-0 RB Leipzig
|19:45
|Sep 26
|Monaco 0-3 Porto
|19:45
|Oct 17
|Monaco 1-2 Besiktas
|19:45
|Oct 17
|RB Leipzig 3-2 Porto
|19:45
|Nov 1
|Besiktas 1-1 Monaco
|19:45
|Nov 1
|Porto 3-1 RB Leipzig
|19:45
|Nov 21
|Besiktas 1-1 Porto
|19:45
|Nov 21
|Monaco 1-4 RB Leipzig
|19:45
|Dec 6
|RB Leipzig 1-2 Besiktas
|19:45
|Dec 6
|Porto 5-2 Monaco
|19:45
Group H
|Pos
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Tottenham (Q)
|6
|5
|1
|0
|+11
|16
|2
|Real Madrid (Q)
|6
|4
|1
|1
|+10
|13
|3
|Borussia Dortmund (EL)
|6
|0
|2
|4
|-6
|2
|4
|APOEL (E)
|6
|0
|2
|4
|-15
|2
Fixtures:
|Date
|Match
|Time (BST)
|Sep 13
|Real Madrid 3-0 APOEL
|19:45
|Sep 13
|Tottenham 3-1 Borussia Dortmund
|19:45
|Sep 26
|Borussia Dortmund 1-3 Real Madrid
|19:45
|Sep 26
|APOEL 0-3 Tottenham
|19:45
|Oct 17
|APOEL 1-1 Borussia Dortmund
|19:45
|Oct 17
|Real Madrid 1-1 Tottenham
|19:45
|Nov 1
|Borussia Dortmund 1-1 APOEL
|19:45
|Nov 1
|Tottenham 3-1 Real Madrid
|19:45
|Nov 21
|APOEL 0-6 Real Madrid
|19:45
|Nov 21
|Borussia Dortmund 1-2 Tottenham
|19:45
|Dec 6
|Real Madrid 3-2 Borussia Dortmund
|19:45
|Dec 6
|Tottenham 3-0 APOEL
|19:45
When are the Champions League knockouts
After the group stage is complete the tournament enters the knockout stage, beginning with the round of 16, moving on to the quarter-finals, the semi-finals and then, ultimately, the final.
Each stage, apart from the final, is contested over two legs with the aggregate winner progressing.
The last 16 ties will be played on February 13, 14, 20 and 21 and March 6, 7, 13 and 14.
The quarter-final draw will take place on March 16 when the winners of the round of 16 are confirmed. However, unlike the preceding round, this draw will be open rather than seeded. Quarter-final games are scheduled to take place on April 3 and 4 and April 10 and 11.
After that the tournament moves on to the semi-finals, the draw for which is pencilled in for April 13, with games due to be held on April 24 and 25 and May 1 and 2.
When and where is the Champions League final?
The 2018 Champions League final will be played on May 26, 2018 at the NSC Olimpiyskiy (also known as the Olympic Stadium) in Kiev, Ukraine.
The winners of the two semi-finals will progress to the final and for administrative purposes the 'home' team will be decided by a separate draw during the semi-final draw on April 13.
Home of Dynamo Kiev and the Ukraine national team, the Olympic Stadium previously hosted the final of Euro 2012 between Spain and Italy, which La Roja won 4-0.
It has a capacity of 70,000 and is considered a Category 4 stadium by UEFA.
Betting & Odds
Man City are now 3/1 favourites to win the 2018 Champions League, according to dabblebet, with reigning champions Real Madrid pushed out to 11/2 to win the competition
Barcelona follow City at 9/2, while Bayern Munich are deemed a 5/1 bet. PSG, who started among the favourites, have seen their chances plummet to 10/1.
At 10/1, Liverpool are deemed more likely to win than Tottenham (14/1) and Manchester United (20/1), while Juventus are considered a 28/1 bet and Chelsea 33/1 outsiders.
Check out all the latest markets for the 2017-18 Champions League on dabblebet here.