The Covert Agent: Fox Sports shake-up - Bosnich, Slater downgraded while Rudan is chopped

Change is in the air at Fox Sports with high-profile football pundits Mark Bosnich and Robbie Slater having their salaries cut, while Mark Rudan has been told his contract won't be renewed.

The Covert Agent can reveal Bosnich and Slater have both accepted the decision, made by Fox Sports' head of live sport Steve Crawley, to have their contracts reduced by 25 percent of the value.

It is believed Bosnich and Slater were expecting to have their wage decreased, but Rudan has been blindsided by his axing.

It is said Crawley is keen to add more female presence to their football coverage — like he has done with other sports telecast by the network.

Head of football Murray Shaw is apparently fuming after not being consulted in the decision-making process.