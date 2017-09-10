Sofapaka will be without Captain Hillary Echesa when they take on Chemelil Sugar in a Kenyan Premier League match.

TEAM NEWS: Sofapaka duo ruled out of Chemelil Sugar clash

Sofapaka are looking forward to a win to chop off Gor Mahia's lead at the top of the table after K’Ogalo opened nine point lead with a 4-0 win over Nzoia Sugar on Saturday.

Batoto Ba Mungu, who are second on the log, will also miss the services of the first choice goalkeeper, Mathias Kigonya who is still nursing a dislocated shoulder sustained in a 1-1 draw against Posta Rangers two weeks ago.

George Opiyo is expected to start in goal ahead of inexperienced Juma Reuben who only has one league cap. Echesa will be out to attend to family matters after losing his brother.

Sofapaka have 38 points while 12th placed Chemelil Sugar have accumulated only 28 points from 23 games.

Squad: George Opiyo (GK), Juma Reuben (GK), George Maelo, Kennedy Odour, Meshack Karani, Michael Odour, Hansel Ochieng', Maurice Odipo, Timothy Luda, Feni Ali, Umaru Kasumba, Ezekiel Okare, Bernard Mang'oli, Rogers Aloro, Humphrey Okoti, Wesley Onguso, Willis Ouma and Abdulatiff Oma.